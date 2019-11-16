UN Decry Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In Northeast

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has decried the living condition of over 140,000 Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) and other residents in the two northeast states of Borno and Adamawa stranded by flood caused by heavy rainfall and overflow of rivers.

The UN noted that the stranded populations are running short of food and those who can afford it are paying high sums to be transported to the other areas, also putting their life at risk while crossing river or travelling to safety.

A statement issued on Saturday to newsmen in Maiduguri by Ms Eve Sabbagh, Head Public Information OCHA , said more than 40,000 men, women and children, mostly internally displaced persons have little or no access to food or services in the town of Rann, Borno State, due to heavy flooding of the River Kaalia in neighbouring Cameroon since 7th November this year.

Sabbagh said the flooding damaged an estimated 4,000 hectares of farmland, destroying crops that are the main source of food for internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying in Rann, a remote town in an area where violent attacks from non-State armed groups are frequent and access is difficult for humanitarian assistance due to the high insecurity and poor road conditions.

” More than 300 people from Rann have managed to reach Ngala, a town some 40km away, according to the International Organization for Migration. They had managed to leave Rann before the road became impassable.

” Humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to reach the stranded population via the UN Humanitarian Air Services until access is secured for small boats. Providing food is the main priority, along with water, shelters and emergency health services.”

The statement added that in neighbouring Adamawa State, more than 100,000 people are also affected by severe flooding across seven Local Government Areas since 27 October, following torrential rainfall and overflow of water from the Niger and Benue rivers.

The floods the statement further said caused the displacement of about 19,000 people and the Government, leading on the response, has opened nine camps for IDPs.

It said the UN and humanitarian partners are scaling up assistance in Adamawa State as well and have already provided reproductive health kits to more than 56,000 people; non-food items to 400 families; and farming items to 4,000 families in areas that were not reached by Government assistance.

” Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno and Adamawa states are currently facing the worst floods in seven years, which have destroyed homes and livelihoods across entire communities in the region.

” About 300,000 people have been affected by floods so far this year, which is at least five times more than expected in the humanitarian contingency plan based on an average from previous years.

” The latest flooding, coming at a time when the rain season would usually be over, compounds an already dire humanitarian situation in two of the three states most affected by the 10-year conflict, with 7.1 million people in need of urgent assistance this year,” she said.

Sabbagh noted that the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria is seeking US$848 million to assist 6.2 million people and is 60 per cent funded so far.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the lawmaker representing Bama/ Ngala / Kalabalge federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Zainab Gimba, had expressed worry that the over 100,000 displaced persons in Rann are in dire need as the situation has left them exposed and vulnerable to attacks and epidemics.

The Lawmaker further expressed concern that due to the floods the IDPs have also been rendered homeless and left with relocation challenges as other IDPs camps nearby are either overpopulated or suffering from flooding issues as well.

