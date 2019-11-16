Wike Releases N132m For Corps Members’ Allowances

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the release of N132million for the payment of monthly allowances to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state. Wike, who made the announcement yesterday when the NYSC governing council paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, said the payment process has been activated by his administration. “We have released N132million for the payment of the allowances for corps members serving in the state,” he said.

He further informed the council that funds have been released for the construction of drainage, completion of the 5000-capacity auditorium, 3000 mattresses and 1500 double-bunk beds for the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Nonwa-Gbam. According to him, “The corps members are serving the interest of the state. We are only investing to enhance their performance. We have released funds for the construction of internal roads, drainage, 1500 double-bunk beds and 3000 mattresses at the Permanent Orientation Camp.”

The governor assured that the 5000-seater auditorium at the permanent orientation camp will be delivered to the NYSC Governing Council in May 2020. He urged the NYSC management to work out the issue of security at the NYSC Orientation Camp with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. “Rivers State Government will give all the required support to ensure the NYSC carries out their responsibilities to the people of Rivers State ,” he said. Earlier in her remarks, acting chairman of NYSC Governing Council, Mrs Binta Muazu appreciated Wike for his investments in the NYSC, saying the generosity of the governors to the NYSC is outstanding.

