WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE: Music Inspires Me – Bukola

Oluwabukola Ayobomi Faronbi, also known as Bukola Ore-Ofe, is a Nigerian in diaspora, a lawyer and a gospel singer whose current single is making waves in the Christian circles. She is our woman of substance this week

Early life

I am originally from Abeokuta, Ogun State but currently reside in the United Kingdom. My early life and education was in Abeokuta where I attended ALG Primary School, Ilugun and Ebenezer Grammar School, for my junior classes while for my senior classes, I attended Lantoro High School, before leaving for the United Kingdom. I have a law degree and I am currently pursuing my Master’s in Law at London Metropolitan University, whist also pursuing my music career.

Early career days

I have been singing since I was six years old, it started at our end of the year Christmas carol during the Christmas festivities and cultural dance every end of the school year. My teacher then, Mrs Adebisi noted that I was a good singer and I ended up representing Primary one pupils and I have not stopped till now. I have always been self-employed for most of my adult life, but after my law degree, I changed my career to become a solicitor. I am currently doing my training contract with Samuel Ross Solicitors and Divine Solicitors.

Challenges

Moving to the United Kingdom and leaving my whole life and family behind was a huge challenge, however with hard work and perseverance I was able to face the challenge head on and I am happy to say that by the Grace of God I was able to adjust. I stayed on my own for years which was very difficult but I’m grateful to God that it all ended in PRAISE

Concerts in Nigeria

At the moment anything is possible, but when it comes to concerts in Nigeria, I have not decided on what to do yet. I have done some jingles in the past for some churches and I have done a few back up singing as well. However, Akoda Aye by Bukola Ore-Ofe is my first single, it is the first of many to come by God’s grace. I am working on my album at the moment. I however won’t mind coming home for concerts if I’m invited. I purposely left that open due to my study commitments. Akoda Aye means the first among all things in the universe and it is a song of praise and worship to the Mos High God. This is my first single and I dedicate it to glorify and appreciate God for everything. I am using this song to tell God that this my song is dedicated to Him and so shall be the many more that will come. I am grateful that I fulfilled my dream through God’s grace (Ore-Ofe). In this first song I called names to praise and worship Him first before any request or prayer songs these will follow in my later songs. I prefer to GLORIFY His name first and foremost for He is worthy to be praised. Hence I acknowledge Him by calling Him AKODA AYE.

Philanthropy

To me Philanthropy is the love of humanity. Having the ability to promote the welfare of others irrespective of their background. I practice philanthropy in my own little way by assisting the less privileged, donating to a cause, I have done this both personally and through my church. I also volunteer in activities that its main purpose and aim is to improve lives this includes using my talent to help create a better world.

Mentoring

Mentoring to me is the ability to share your talent or expertise with others to enable them to exceed their life goals and aspirations. I also have mentors myself who have inspired me in many ways in different aspects of my life. This song for instance resulted from consistent encouragement from one of my mentors’ w h o encouraged me to branch out on my own. Of course, I do mentor others. Especially the young ones as they are the leaders of tomorrow. This includes youth mentoring of which I am an active supporter. Tutoring the young ones is imperative to me and this is the reason we plan to have the Bukola Ore-Ofe Master Class. This is a platform we intend to create to help enable young ones discover their talents, develop their skills, improve their craft and successfully unleash their potentials to the fullest.

Inspiration

Music inspires me a lot as it has a w a y o f touching people’s hearts, minds and souls. It is also my way of relaxing, it cheers me up and heals me. I use my music to inspire lives, win souls for Christ and remind people about the promises of God for their lives. I am also passionate about law and order as I believe as a Christian it is our utmost aim to abide by rules and regulations. I intend to use my law degree to help the less privileged attain justice. So, what inspires me is music, going to court and movies as well. And NO, I do not intend to act any time soon.

Legacy

I want to leave a legacy of love, courage, justice and kindness. I want to be remembered as a woman who thrived against all odds to impact lives across the globe positively and in d i v e r s e ways.

