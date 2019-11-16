COVER STORIES
Woman Who Abandoned 5-day-old Baby Goes To Prison
A Grade I Area Court in Kabusa, a suburb of the Abuja, on Friday, ordered that a woman, Sadiya Usman, who pleaded guilty to abandoning a five-day-old baby in a bush, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending sentencing.
The police charged Usman, who resides at Shretti Kabusa Village, Abuja, with abandonment.
The judge, Aliyu Kagarko, adjourned the case until Dec. 10 for sentencing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that the complainant, Amadu Bahago, reported the matter at the Kabusa Police Station on Nov. 3.
Lawal said that the complainant reported that he found the baby in the bush where it was abandoned.
He further said that during investigation, the defendant did not deny the allegations.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 237 of the Penal Code Law.
MOST READ
12,000 SMEs To Participate In Jumia Black Friday
Wike Releases N132m For Corps Members’ Allowances
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects
Army Remains Committed To Professional Roles To Curb Insecurity, Says COAS
El-Rufai Backs FG On Border Closure
2.3m Voters Elect Bayelsa, Kogi Governors Today
Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal – Supreme Court
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Conflicting Judgements: We’ll Not Exclude APC From Bayelsa Poll – INEC
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Why Bello Is Coming Back, And Bayelsa May Fall
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Suspension Of Obaseki, Others Null And Void – S’South APC
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
Oms Has Nothing To Hide, Says Okunbo
-
OPINION23 hours ago
2023: South East Presidency Possible
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs – ICPC
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
‘Attack On Wike Cabinet Delay Malicious’
-
EDITORIAL24 hours ago
Senate’s Proposal On Foreign Fabrics