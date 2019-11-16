EDITORIAL
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects
The World Bank Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Plan (MCRP) has said it will expend $40 million in its next phase of projects in Adamawa State. The national coordinator, Mohammed Danjuma, made this known while speaking to journalists, saying the projects are aimed at alleviating the suffering and providing means of livelihood to IDPs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The MCRP project which started last year and been implemented in 7 affected LGAs since 2018. It focuses on the areas of water, health, education and infrastructural supply.
Danjuma, who lead a delegation from the bank, said they were in the state to asses thelevel of project implementation as well as identify needs of the affected communities. In his remarks, deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, informed the delegation of numerous challenges confronting the state, even as he called for more Intervention to support the state.
Earlier in his response, the head of the technical team, Mr Parez Ayaz, said the bank’s interest is in the coordination and management of the recovery process to render support to the state government. Similarly, coordinator of the MCRP project in the state, Chief Maurice Vunobolki, lauded the successes of the programme , saying the work was executed within the set guidelines of the projects.
MOST READ
Wike Releases N132m For Corps Members’ Allowances
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects
Army Remains Committed To Professional Roles To Curb Insecurity, Says COAS
El-Rufai Backs FG On Border Closure
2.3m Voters Elect Bayelsa, Kogi Governors Today
Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal – Supreme Court
70 NECO Workers Dismissed For Certificate Forgery
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Conflicting Judgements: We’ll Not Exclude APC From Bayelsa Poll – INEC
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Why Bello Is Coming Back, And Bayelsa May Fall
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Suspension Of Obaseki, Others Null And Void – S’South APC
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
Oms Has Nothing To Hide, Says Okunbo
-
OPINION23 hours ago
2023: South East Presidency Possible
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
N12bn Padded Into Salaries Of MDAs – ICPC
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
‘Attack On Wike Cabinet Delay Malicious’
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Senate’s Proposal On Foreign Fabrics