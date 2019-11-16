World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects

The World Bank Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Plan (MCRP) has said it will expend $40 million in its next phase of projects in Adamawa State. The national coordinator, Mohammed Danjuma, made this known while speaking to journalists, saying the projects are aimed at alleviating the suffering and providing means of livelihood to IDPs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The MCRP project which started last year and been implemented in 7 affected LGAs since 2018. It focuses on the areas of water, health, education and infrastructural supply.

Danjuma, who lead a delegation from the bank, said they were in the state to asses thelevel of project implementation as well as identify needs of the affected communities. In his remarks, deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, informed the delegation of numerous challenges confronting the state, even as he called for more Intervention to support the state.

Earlier in his response, the head of the technical team, Mr Parez Ayaz, said the bank’s interest is in the coordination and management of the recovery process to render support to the state government. Similarly, coordinator of the MCRP project in the state, Chief Maurice Vunobolki, lauded the successes of the programme , saying the work was executed within the set guidelines of the projects.

