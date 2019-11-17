7 Die In Osun Road Crash

No fewer than seven people lost their lives yesterday in a fatal motor accident along Osogbo -Ikirun road in Osun State.

One person, who sustained severe injuries, however, survived the crash, according to the sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun (FRSC), Mr Peter Oke.

The cause of the accident cannot be ascertained but the accident involved a mini-bus and an articulated vehicle.

Oke who confirmed the accident said five males and two females who were traveling in the mini-bus lost their lives, while the survivor was a female.

He added that the remains of the victims and the only survivor had been taken to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Osogbo.

