APCON, AAAN, Others Set For National Advertising Confab

Preparations for the maiden National Advertising Conference, have reached top gear, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), organisers of the conference has disclosed.

APCON made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos at a press briefing it jointly addressed with representatives of the various industry sectoral groups.

The conference, billed as the biggest ever advertising event in the country’s history, would hold at Abuja’s Transcorp Hilton Hotel between 25 and 27 November.

Speaking at the press conference, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha, APCON’s acting registrar, said the National Advertising Conference would have as theme: “Advertising in the Post-digital age: The Profession, the Business and Nigeria’s Socio-economic Development.”

Iyoha stated that the conference aims at drawing the attention of the government, policy makers, business community and the wider public to the importance of advertising.

“The National Advertising Conference is an initiative of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, which identified the need for the conference as one way of raising the professional standing of advertising practice in Nigeria and compelling the attention of the government, business leaders and policy makers as well as the general public to the impact and value of advertising.

“You are no doubt familiar with the fact that the advertising industry in Nigeria is structured around sectoral associations which, apart from self-regulating their member-organisations, cater to the interests of organisations which belong to their respective specialised areas of practice.

“All of these associations have embraced the national advertising conference and have their members represented in the conference planning committee,” she said.

Speaking further on the conference’s theme, Steve Babaeko, Vice President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), noted that it was pertinent for all advertising stakeholders to discuss the role of technology in the profession.

In attendance at the press conference were representatives of AAAN, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

Also in attendance were representatives of ACSPN, Experiential Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) and the International Advertising Association (IAA).

