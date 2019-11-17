As Reps Wade Into Fuel Supply Crisis In Border Towns

The House of Representatives during the week, made a case for inhabitants of border towns over a restriction of supply of petroleum products to border communities by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS). KAUTHAR ANUMBA-KHALEEL writes on the intervention

Three months after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a restriction on cross-border trade with neighboring countries, Nigerians continue to grapple with the effects of this order.

The closure of the borders which according to the federal government, is to ensure neighboring countries “agree on existing protocol on movement”, to include enforcing the use of proper documentation among immigrants, and curtailing smuggling activities, has had a section of Nigerians groan.

However, for residents of border towns, it is double jeopardy as they also have to contend with scarcity and a rise in the price of petroleum following NCS’ suspension petroleum supply to towns 20 kilometers of the Nigerian borders.

It would be recalled that the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), on Wednesday, gave the directive to all command through Deputy Comptroller-General Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Augustine Chidi, ordering that petroleum tankers must not be allowed to discharge content within 20 kilometers to the borders.

This operation which is supposedly aimed at discouraging the smuggling of petroleum products outside Nigerian borders, has been met with howls of pain as residents of border communities lament the effect it has on their daily lives.

Petrol stations in these border towns have reportedly shutdown operations, compelling residents to travel long distances to obtain products.

The outcry prompted the House of Representatives to call on NCS to rescind the directive even as it also mandated its committees on Interior, Customs and Excise, as well as Petroleum Resources (downstream) to engage the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his Petroleum counterpart, Timipreye Sylva over the issue.

The committees are to interface with the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari with a view to reviewing the situation, so as to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians living in the border communities.

The House’ call was contained in a motion on the need to halt the operations of the Nigeria customs service restricting the supply of petroleum products to towns within 20 kilometers of the Nigerian border moved by Hon. Sada Soli Jibia.

In his debate, Soli lamented that the inhabitants of these border towns are already feeling the brunt of the border closure and to deny them petroleum products, has adversely affected hospitals, businesses, the supplementing of the source of epileptic power, etc. without due consultation and enlightenment is most insensitive to the plight of these Nigerians.

He informed that as the representative of Jibia, a border town in Katsina State, he has witnessed firsthand, the adverse effects of this operation as the price of petroleum has skyrocketed beyond what is the reach of the common man adding that “no alternative provision was made to cater for the needs of those residing in the border communities”.

According to him, “there are legitimate Nigeria citizens living on those borders; with this sudden directive, we are approaching Christmas and we can’t help but wonder how will they survive. Today, my people travel 45 kilometers to buy petrol. This is not acceptable. If they are saying there is smuggling, who allowed this smuggling? I appeal to the House to look at this directive with a human face.”

Also calling for the suspension of the restriction order, Hon. Kolawole Lawal worried that the policy which began on November 6, has already adversely affected and brought untold hardship on residents of such towns.

Lawal opined that the shortage of petroleum products could easily destabilize the economy in the border areas even as they struggle to transport goods and services within and around the towns.

The lawmaker who represents Egbado south/Ipokia federal constituency, also a border constituency in Ogun state, argued that the Customs lacked the power to unilaterally issue such a directive and immediately commenced implementation without consulting with relevant stakeholders.

He dismissed reasons advanced by the NCS for imposing such policy as untenable and explained that “there are a total of 51 checkpoints between Idiroko and Owode; this is made up of three army checkpoints, two Immigration check points, 13 police checkpoints, two health checkpoints, one NDLEA checkpoint and two Quarantine officer’s checkpoints. Yet, they allow rice and other banned products to find their way into Nigeria and in the night, they now go to the border towns searching houses for rice”.

Lawal further posited that “the directive by the Customs was “obnoxious and draconian” and must be jettisoned without delay. As a stakeholder in the border area and a member of the House of Representatives, I have not been contacted or consulted. The directive is a violation of the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act (as amended).”

In the same vein, political analyst, Jafez Ikenna, also called for the lift in the ban considering the adverse effect it had on members of the said communities.

Ikenna who lauded the progress recorded by the federal government in curbing the activities of smugglers since the closure of the country’s borders, however described the restriction on the supply of petroleum products as “a wrong approach in dealing with such problem in comparison to an array of technological solutions that can be explored to curb the menace”.

Prior to NCS’ latest restriction, resident of some border communities had bemoaned the scarcity and hike in the price of fuel since the closure of borders. In particular, are communities in Ogun State where the price of petrol has increased to N350 per litre in some of the communities close to the Nigeria-Benin Republic border.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that a traditional ruler, the Ooye of Iwoye Ketu in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state in the state, Oba Joel Ademola Alaye, had raised the alarm over the effect of border closure on the price of fuel.

Oba Alaye, who identified the affected communities to include Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta, stated that a litre of petrol is now N350 per litre in the communities due to the alleged overzealousness of the joint security task force who do not allow fuel tankers to reach the communities, thus creating hardship for the people.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to President Buhari while responding to his Republic of Benin counterpart’s request that partial closure of land borders was due to the smuggling of rice into the country.

“With the statement, how come the joint security task force now created hardship for the people of Iwoye-Ketu, Idofa, Ilara, Oke Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi Okuta by not allowing fuel tankers to reach these communities?

“As at today, a litre of petrol is now N350 per litre due to the overzealous of the task force creating unwarranted hardship for my people; I’m now appealing to the Federal Government to quickly intervene on the issue of scarcity of fuel because we are all Nigerians doing legitimate businesses. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria didn’t say that people living at the border areas should not live in good condition; Most of us are predominantly farmers who can’t afford the N350 per litre of fuel”, he submitted.

The border closure has had it gains so far. The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col Hameed Ali, said the agency’s revenue had risen to over N5bn daily, since the closure.

Also, more than 200 illegal immigrants, he added, were apprehended across the border and thousands of bags of rice and other contrabands confiscated.

The impact of the closure on fuel smuggling was not left out. In September, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, tweeted that the closure of Nigeria’s borders, as well as other interventions, had helped to check the smuggling of Premuim Motor Spirit (petrol) outside Nigeria.

Senator George Thompson Sekibo believes that the border closure policy needs to stay on in light of the challenges posed by smuggling into the country.

The PDP senator representing Rivers East, who doubles as chairman Senate committee on Navy, said “I will not blame the president for closing the border because when he tried to implement the policy of growing crops in the country, other countries were busy pushing their goods into Nigeria and this weakened that policy. Smuggling is not a good thing and so if government feels it is effecting our revenue generation, and it then means it has to close the border, I don’t have problem with the border closure.”

Whether or not the call by the National Assembly to rescind the restrictions will be obeyed by the Ali-led custom service is yet to be seen as it remains unclear in light of the timeline fixed for the opening of the border.

