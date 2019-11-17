Bayelsa Guber Poll Free, Fair, Says Yar’Adua

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua (rtd), has described the governorship election in Bayelsa State as peaceful, free and fair.

Col Yar’Adua, who monitored the election in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sticking to his policy of noninterference and adherence to rule of law.

He commended the people of Bayelsa State for shunning thuggery and violence, saying “This is the only way that will make our hard-earned Democracy to grow.”

Yar’Adua, who doubles as the national coordinator of All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum (APCAF), also observed that elections went on smoothly in Bayelsa State despite rumours of violence being spread in some quarters.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the “most credible elections in Bayelsa State since the creation of the State on October 1st, 1996.

“Since the creation of Bayelsa State on the 1st-Oct-1996, this is the first time we noticed and witnessed one of the most peaceful, fairest and freest election ever in Bayelsa.

“At the beginning of the elections in the early morning, there were a lot of rumors and negative reports only to be found as false.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari by sticking to his policy of non-interference and ensuring rule of law.

“We equally thank the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and his staff that conducted the elections, all the security agencies and their paramilitary counterparts for ensuring a peaceful election,” he said.

