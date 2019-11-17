Benue Varsity Moves Against Post- harvest Loses

The Acting Director of the Centre For Food Technology Research (CEFTER), Benue State University, (BSU) Makurdi, Dr. Barnabas Ikyo, has said that the center is doing everything possible to deliver on its mandate of ensuring reduction in post harvest loses

Ikyo who disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital during the 2019 CEFTER Food Week and Exhibition said the Center is also grooming young entrepreneurs in the state and beyond to become employer of labour.

He explained that the centre has developed a food exhibition programme aimed at exposing the students to practical problems solving platform, targeting product development from local food crops.

According to him, the 2019 edition of CEFTER food exhibition week registered a total number of 121 participants .

“The 121 participants are grouped into twelve (12) and assigned local food crops to study and develop them in different kinds of products that can add value and reduce post-harvest food losses being experienced by farmers.

“It is expected that most of the adopted techniques can be extended to farmers and food handlers so as to increase their knowledge and consequently boost their output.Novel products if developed, can be produced for both local, national and international markets.CEFTER expects that the novelty displayed will be documented for further development,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University, Prof. Msugh Kembe who hailed the students’ vision to put smiles on the faces of farmers said, he was delighted to see the students from the centre turning various locally produced crops into high quality finished products.

He disclosed that the university was working out modalities that would support the center and would be happy to know how many students have been supported to start up their own food processing businesses.

Kembe who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Godwin Achinge, said it was his belief that CEFTER will groom entrepreneurs and create employment for the teeming unemployed youths not only in Benue but across Nigeria to stem the tide of unemployment in the country.

He added that the center was in partner with industries in the state where the students are sent to do their practicals

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Timothy Ijir, had noted that no country could develop its agriculture potentials without turning the produce to finished products.

“We will lose a lot if we don’t process our agricultural produces into finished products; so as the food basket of the nation, we should be ready to add value to what we have for the growth and development of our state and country, ”the governor stated.

