Cataract: Identifying Damages On The Eye’s Natural Lens

A young man recently took his mother to the hospital and after obtaining a card , he met a doctor at the General Out- Patients Department (GOPD) and this conversation ensued.

Patient:-Sir, my mother has issues with her sight. Despite getting her glasses, she still isn’t seeing clearly.

Doctor:-blurred vision?

Patient:- You are on point sir

Doctor:- I ‘ll refer her to an Ophthalmologist.

Patient:-Ophthalmologist?. That would be fine sir

Cataract

Cataract is the clouding of the eye’s natural lens. It is the most common cause of vision loss in people over age 40 and is also the principal cause of blindness in the world.

At first, a cataract has little effect on your vision. You may notice that your vision is blurred a little, like looking through a cloudy piece of glass or viewing an impressionist painting.

Previous injuries to the eye, previous eye infections and diabetes are all potential causes of cataracts.

Though Cataracts are not painful, changes in vision may occur so slowly that the person does not at first notice any difference in vision.

It is important to note that, the lens inside the eye works much like a camera lens, focusing light onto the retina for clear vision. It also adjusts the eye’s focus, letting us see things clearly both up close and far away.

Surprisingly, this lens is mostly made of water and protein. The protein is arranged in a precise way that keeps the lens clear and allows light pass through it.

Research has shown that as we age, some of the protein may clump and cloud a small area of the lens. This is a cataract.

Although no one knows for sure why the eye’s lens changes as we age, forming cataracts, medical investigations has revealed that cataracts development are associated with the under listed symptoms.

Formation Of Cataract

How a cataract forms

Medical research points to the fact that the lens, where cataracts form, is positioned behind the colored part of your eye (iris). The lens, in turn, focuses light that passes into your eye, thus producing clear, sharp images on the retina — the light-sensitive membrane in the eye that functions like the film in a camera.

As you age, the lenses in your eyes become less flexible, less transparent and thicker. Age-related and other medical conditions cause tissues within the lens to break down and clump together, clouding small areas within the lens.

Types Of Cataracts

Posterior Subcapsular Cataracts: A posterior subcapsular cataract starts as a small, opaque area that usually forms near the back of the lens, right in the path of light. A posterior subcapsular cataract often interferes with your reading vision, reduces your vision in bright light, and causes glare or halos around lights at night. These types of cataracts tend to progress faster than other types do.

Nuclear Cataracts: A nuclear cataract may at first cause more nearsightedness or even a temporary improvement in your reading vision. After a given time, the lens turns more densely yellow and further clouds your vision.

As the cataract slowly progresses, the lens may even turn brown. Advanced yellowing or browning of the lens can lead to difficulty distinguishing between shades of color.

Cortical Cataract

This type is characterised by white, wedge-like opacities that start in the periphery of the lens and work their way to the center in a spoke-like fashion. It occurs in the lens cortex, which is the part of the lens that surrounds the central nucleus.

Symptoms

*Decreased vision, usually with aging.

*Cloudiness of the lens of the eye.

Sometimes, babies are born with cataract (that is- cogenital cataract ).This can be caused by chromosomal abnormalities or by infections the mother had during her pregnancy. Frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescription. Fading or yellowing of color and double vision in a single e

Risk Factors

Factors that can Increase ones risk of cataracts include:

Most cataracts develop when aging or injury changes the tissue that makes up your eye’s lens.

Some inherited genetic disorders that cause other health problems can increase your risk of cataracts. Cataracts can also be caused by other eye conditions and past eye Surgeries.

Diabetes, High blood pressure, smoking, excessive exposure to sunlight, Obesity, Previous eye injury or inflammation, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol ,previous eye surgery and prolonged use of corticosteroid medications

Test

The cataract may be found during a routine physical examination, when the doctor checks the eyes. Regular eye examinations are especially important for people with diabetes. Causes other than aging should be considered whenever cataracts occur, especially in younger people.

Treatment/ Prevention

Though there is significant controversy about whether cataracts can be prevented, a number of studies suggest certain nutrients and nutritional supplements may reduce your risk of cataracts.

This further brings to the fore, a 10-year study of female health professionals which found that higher dietary intake of vitamin E and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin from food and supplements were associated with significantly decreased risks of cataract

However, aside this, Ophthalmologists are of the view that several strategies, if adhered to, may be helpful. Here are a few of such recommendations.

Regular Eye Examination. This will help detect cataracts and other eye problems at their earliest stages.

Managing Health Problems. Adhering strictly treatment plan especially, when one has diabetes or other medical conditions that can increase risk of cataracts.

Cataracts can be removed under local or general anesthesia. An artificial lens implant can be put into the eye, or the person can wear eyes glasses or contact lenses to correct the vision problem.

Vision testing helps determine if the cloudy lens should be removed. Cataracts generally should be removed as soon as possible in children because they can hinder a child’s ability to develop normal vision.

– Dr Azugo wrote in from Nyanya General Hospital.

