Catholic Priest Dies In Mysterious Fire In Anambra
Residents of Nnewichi, Newi, Nnewi-North local government area of Anambra State were yesterday thrown into mourning as a mysterious fire claimed the life of a catholic priest in their area.
LEADERSHIP gathered that an explosion had occurred at the parish house of St Peter’s Claver Catholic Church claiming the life of the parish priest, Very Rev Fr Edmund Nwagbara.
Although the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire that gutted the priest’s apartment had not been established as at the time of filing this report, a source in the area said that the unfortunate incident might have been caused by an improvised inverter electric power facility supply.
“Due to poor electricity supply in Nnewi, almost of all the catholic priests in Nnewi have inverter in their parish houses. That is why they always have electricity in their houses. And you know that the inverter can explode if it is overcharged. So, this is what we are suspecting that happened to that priest because he has inverter,” the source said.
Meanwhile, it was said the priest had just entered his room at about 1am on that fateful day having just returned from a journey to take a rest before a sound of heavy explosion was heard in the parish house two hours later.
It was gathered that when some parishioners and other members of the community stormed the priest’s house, the roof was seen blown off and only the priest’s room was on fire and his body found in the room shattered by the explosive.
Member representing Nnewi-north constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly,Hon Nonso Smart Okafor, said he was shocked to hear the sad news.
“It is very unfortunate. I was in Awka this morning when I got a call that my parish was on fire because that is where I worship. I came down to Nnewi immediately. On getting there, I saw that the fire started from our parish priest’s room. He was already dead and his body taken away. Nobody is sure of the cause of the incident. But I hear people say that maybe something was planted in the room, it’s very unfortunate,” he lamented.
When contacted the spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident and said that the commissioner of police, Mr. John Abang, has deployed operatives of the command to unravel the cause of the unfortunate incident.
