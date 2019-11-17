Concerns Over Ageing Structures In Kwara’s Premier Institution

The need to address the problem of ageing structures takes the central stage at the 26th convocation ceremonies of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. ABDULLAHI OLESIN reports

Established in 1972, the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin known at inception as Kwara State College of Technology is the premier higher institution in the state. The institution, no doubt, has contributed immensely to the technological development of not only Kwara, but Nigeria as a whole. The institution through its Institute of Technology (IOT) has provided manpower for the advancement of the nation’s technology.

Kwara State Polytechnic is also reputed for its technological innovations. It was also the first institution to run a radio station (even though skeletal) since the early 80s in Kwara State. But, for the change of government in the state in 2003, the institution would have transformed into Kwara State University of Technology. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was in Ilorin in 2002 on the invitation of the then administration of the late Governor Mohammed Lawal to turn the sod for the the transformation of the polytechnic to a university.

However, the 26th convocation of the polytechnic brought to fore the sorry state of the buildings of the 47- year- old institution. The new rector of the institution, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed could not hide his feelings about the state of the buildings, describing them as obsolete.

Muhammed, an engineer laid much emphasis on the ageing buildings at the institution during his maiden news briefing on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He reiterated the same during the 26th convocation of the institution on Wednesday, November 7, 2019 where the representative of the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi were present. The governor was represented by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril.

“Most of the buildings in the Polytechnic are very old,as old as the institution itself. Although renovation takes place from time to time,but lack of adequate funds makes it difficult to carry out comprehensive renovation of all the obsolete structures at once,” the rector lamented during his maiden/ pre- convocation news briefing.

Also, in his convocation speech, the rector drew the attention of Governor Abdulrazaq to the challenges facing the institution, with emphasis on the ageing buildings on the campus.

He added: “ Your Excellency, kindly permit me to use this occasion to bother you with some of the problems needing your attention. While we deeply appreciate what your amiable, people- oriented and education loving administration has done for the state in general in the area of education, we will appreciate your Excellency to use your dynamic style as a goal getter to help find lasting solution to the following challenges confronting the institution.

“ Like any other tertiary institution, the polytechnic has the problem of funding. However, through prudent management of limited financial resources we have been able to cope with prompt payment of staff salaries and other recurrent expenses. We shall appreciate if our monthly subvention is kindly restored.

“ The campus roads and drainages are very bad, especially during the raining season. It will be deeply appreciated if some of the roads on the campus are tarred, proper drainage provided with appropriate sidewalks along the roads.

“We will appreciate the completion of blocks of students’ hostels to accommodate all our students on the campus. Doing this will aid students academic activities. It will also help in generating income for the polytechnic.

“Most of the buildings in the Polytechnic are very old; as old as the institution itself. Although renovation takes place from time to time, but lack of adequate funds makes it difficult to carry out comprehensive renovation and rehabilitation of the obsolete structures.

“ Quite a huge sum of money running into millions of naira is needed for accreditation or re – accreditation of our National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes. The team from the National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) had always insisted on meeting the minimum requirements in order to sail through each accreditation exercise. Meeting this financial requirement is always a serious challenge to the institution. The polytechnic will appreciate if your administration can come to its aid in this regard.

“ The management had been able to maintain peace over the years with the assistance of security personnel operating in the state. However, huge sum of money is required to maintain this relative peace.”

On his charge to the graduands, Muhammed urged them to always let the cardinal fear of God, self- reliance and preparedness to be self employed be their watchwords in their future endeavours.

“ You must also uphold the good name of your alma mata and enhance its enviable image wherever you are, and in whatever you do.

“ Always remember that the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates in your possession are very precious. They are confirmation that you have proved yourselves worthy in character and learning to earn them.Therefore, you must continue to be disciplined and be responsible citizens of the country wherever you are. You should remain good and exemplary ambassadors of this noble institution which has imparted so much into you morally, emotionally and intellectually. You are also enjoined to enhance your capacity either in education or in entrepreneuship or both, “ the rector further charged the graduands.

He thanked Governor Abdulrazaq for finding him worthy of appointment as rector of the polytechnic, promising not to let him and other stakeholders in the affairs of the institution down.

He disclosed plans to float intellectual property and technological transfer unit to enhance technological breakthrough at the polytechnic.

Speaking at the event, Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq called for adequate preparation for Nigeria to survive in the post-oil years which he said could be nearer than expected, calling for better attention to technical education, agriculture and enterprise.

“The whole world is preparing for post-oil years and this means we must consciously wean ourselves off the unhelpful addiction to the oil wealth. We must promote skills acquisition, agribusiness, and enterprise,” Abdulrazaq said.

He described as lacking depth earlier suggestions that Nigeria should scrap Polytechnic education, saying that the coming post oil years open the window for institutions offering technical education to redirect the country to the path of sustainable growth and self-reliance.

“Kwara under us will promote agribusiness, skills acquisition, private initiatives and local technological inventions,” he said.

“Among other plans, the ongoing process to renovate the Kwara State Library, equip it with fast internet facilities for e-learning, and make it the launchpad for our innovation hub is a step in this direction and we will follow it through, God willing. We will support technological inventions, especially from our own institutions, that would help to strengthen our agricultural value chain.

“This message is for the Kwara State Polytechnic and other technical institutions as it is for the lucky graduands. Dear graduands, I want you to imagine a future without petrol dollars or a future where robots would take over most of the jobs now handled by humans. This is why the entrepreneurial and technical skills you are taught here are very important. We are headed to a time when the 9-5 job cycle will either go out of fashion or would not be able to meet the challenges of the 21st century. So, I appeal to you to buckle down as you get set to face the world outside of the four walls of your schools. I urge you to consider becoming job providers rather than job seekers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

