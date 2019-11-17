Dealing With A Secretive Partner

The most thrilling time of a relationship is at the beginning. Wanting to tell everyone about your new love interest is understandable and many people do just that. However, not everyone feels this way, you may have found that your new partner wants to keep things between you two secret.

The relationship does not have to end, especially if you understand the reasons, decide if your partner is being truthful, and eventually move forward with the situation.

Try as much as possible to be open with your partner about your concerns. If keeping your relationship secret makes you uncomfortable, the best solution is to have a sincere conversation.

Meanwhile, don’t jump to conclusions because there are many reasons why your partner wants to keep quiet about the relationship, so don’t assume that it’s something bad. The reason for secrecy may be something harmless and simple.

The person you are with may want to keep your relationship under wraps out of respect for their ex, if they just called it quits recently. Your partner may also want to protect you from any negativity from the ex or those around them.

Alternatively, your partner may still have feelings for the ex, and wants to keep your relationship a secret in case the ex-shows interest in getting back together

If you are dating someone who has children, consider your partner’s children. They may have more personal reasons why they don’t want to make the relationship public.

Moreso, know that it could be because of infidelity. Your partner could want to keep your relationship a secret because they are already in a relationship. Another possible reason is that instead of committing to just you, they could be seeing other people as well. Having your relationship out in the open could threaten to end other partnerships your lover has or is pursuing.

Possible signs that you are not the only person your partner is having a relationship with are never going out anywhere or only visiting remote locations, only getting together on weeknights, and not making any mention of you on social media.

