Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP

As the collation of results for the governorship election in Kogi State continues, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to shelve its plans of causing violence and spreading falsehood.

The Bello/Onoja campaign team urged the opposition party to await the conclusion of the entire process it described as “free, fair and peaceful”.

In statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the chairman, media committee of the campaign council, the APC said, “We have a credible intelligence that the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party has directed the National Publicity Secretary Of the Party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan To quickly address a press conference to condemn an ongoing process that has been adjudged free, fair, credible and peaceful just because they are seeing the handwriting of people’s rejection on the wall.

“The pockets of crisis during the election were caused by the stand of the people against the rigging machinations of the PDP. Mr Ologbondiyan was caught in the same satanic plan as he has been alleged to have carried ballot boxes and papers to his private residence, a situation that was staunchly resisted by the people of his Ward who insisted on the power of the ballot.

“How will such a person garner enough moral strength to address a press conference to condemn a largely credible process? He and other PDP leaders should accept the verdict the people and clean their names in the face of heavy accusations against them.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission and Security agencies for their excellent performance in ensuring fair conduct.

“To the PDP, they should prepare for future elections with seriousness and stop claiming ‘danger to democracy’ when things don’t go their way. We also congratulate Kogites for coming out enmasse on Saturday to elect their next Governor”.

