Edo: The Conundrum In APC, PDP

The epic political battle for supremacy in Edo State, last week, snowballed into suspensions and counter suspension as the war between Obaseki and Oshiomhole shakes the foundation of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes

It was a reign of suspension for the troubled Edo State chapter All Progressive Congress (APC) following last week’s suspension of major political gladiators in the raging war for the party’s soul.

Confusion sets in last Tuesday when members of the party loyal Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) announced the suspension of the chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua which was last Wednesday ratified by the National Working Committee of the party in Abuja.

Shortly after the announcement, another message emerged from the Government House, announcing the removal of the state secretary, Lawrence Okah and the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the hitherto political benefactor of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

It was gathered that the suspension of Ojezua came to the party as a shock, forcing Governor Obaseki to summon an emergency meeting of party leaders in the state.

At the end of the meeting, the ruling party announced the suspension of Okah and Oshiomhole, having passed a vote of no confidence on them.

As the tit for tat game dominated the political space, news that former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who contested against Obaseki in 2016 governorship met with the leadership of APC in Abuja to perfect his return to the party spread like wild fire.

However, in an apparent response to the suspension of Ojezua, the Executive Council of the party in the state quickly summoned a meeting and ratified the earlier suspension of Oshiomhole from the party in the state.

At the meeting, the leaders stated that the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole became necessary because the national chairman has been deploying divisive tactics to cause disharmony in the party in collaboration with the proscribed group, Edo Peoples Movement (EPM).

While addressing APC leaders from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, the APC state chairman, Anslem Ojezua, traced the genesis of the crisis to the primary elections in 2018.

He said: “All these started since the party primaries in 2018 when we conducted the primaries to nominate candidates for the general elections held in 2019. It appeared that after that elections, Edo APC didn’t know peace again.

“The issues were later aggravated in April and May 2019 which culminated in the formation of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), an infamous group we proscribed in our last meeting.”

Ojezua told the crowd of supporters that the news of his removal was shocking as the state working committee which purportedly removed him didn’t have powers to do so, adding, “Our constitution has a provision to remove officers at the state level. It is only the State Executive Committee that has the powers to remove any officer.”

He continued, “Yesterday, 15 chairmen of the APC chapters in the local councils and 23 out of the 35 members of the State Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while a vote of confidence was passed on my person.

“The APC Local council chairmen have found out that Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC and following the findings, lost confidence in the leadership of the national chairman by passing a vote of no confidence on him. Considering the stand of these chairmen and also based on the report from organs of the party, we affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from APC in Edo State,” he added.

Ojezua said, “Three local government chairmen of the APC were not in attendance at the meeting held on Tuesday. They are the chairmen of the party in Owan West, Etsako West and Etsako Central LGAs. I have letters informing me of their suspension and in that regard the Vice Chairmen are to act until those positions are filled.”

Obaseki said he is not happy with the recent political developments in the state, especially the disruptions from a once-trusted leader who has thrown caution to the wind to cause disaffection among APC members in the state.

The governor recalled that when he first met Oshiomhole 12 years ago, they shared a common interest in salvaging Edo State but all that has changed in recent times. “I am not an ungrateful person. No one made me governor. I became governor by God’s grace, with the support of many other people. If God had said I would not be governor, no way would I have been a governor. It is wrong for someone to say he made me governor.

“No one gave me money. The funds Oshiomhole initially raised for his governorship ambition was raised by me in Lagos. If I can raise money for him for his election, why would I not be able to raise money for my own election.”

The governor said the national chairman was not truthful about comments on his administration, adding, “If you came into power on some basic principles, do not expect to change those principles because you have certain ambition. If you came to power believing no man is God, then the day you start to play God, you will get the consequences.”

A leader of the APC in Ovia South-West LGA, Hon. Samuel Ekeneza, who moved the motion for the ratification of the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole, said that the party remains supreme as no individual is bigger than the political party.

The motion for the ratification was supported by a leader of the APC in Esan Central LGA, Mr Osediamen Oriaifoh.

As the executive members of the party met and ratified the suspension of the national chairman, members of the EPM had also converged at the Government Reservation Area, G.R.A, resident of General Charles Airhiavhere. In a counter move they announced the suspension of Obaseki, Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu and the Secretary to the state Government, Osarodio Ogie, for alleged anti-party activities.

A chieftain of the party, Hon Patrick Ikhariale who announced the governor’s suspension accused him of hobnobbing with the opposition PDP, displaying divisive tendencies, operating an illegally constituted House of Assembly and other allegations.

The EPM members included former minister of state for works, Dr Chris Ogiemwony, former council chairmen led by Osaro Obaze, former members of the House of Assembly led by Anselm Agbabi, former deputy governors; Rev Peter Obadan and Hon Lucky Imasuen, Hon Abdul Oroh, Lukman Muhammed, former Chief of Staff to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of the state and former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, Ken Ihienseken, among others.

But in a reaction, special adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said “What they did is not known to the party, firstly, some members in that meeting which was held in the house of an individual is not a party meeting, they should have held the meeting in the party secretariat if it was real, some of them have been suspended from the party so they do not have the right to do what they did. Today, a leadership meeting of the party was held today where the suspension of the national chairman4 of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was ratified 2. But Governor Obaseki remain focused in governing the state.”

Ikhariale, on his part noted that the inability of the state APC chairman, Anslem Ojezua to run an all-inclusive party in the state was gradually creating hopelessness among party members over issues that could have been amicably resolved leading to a situation that would had resulted in mass exodus of members from the party.

He stressed that Ojezua was not known to have been able to settle any party dispute no matter how minor, thus making his continuous stay in office as State Chairman a clear and present danger to the cohesion of the party and therefore unacceptable to the majority of members.

Ikhariale, alleged that Obaseki had already concluded plans to defect to the opposition PDP with a promise to fund the party with 6 billion naira out of which he alleged that N3 billion naira had been given to the PDP in the state.

He said “It is on record that under Governor Adams Oshiomhole, the APC became a brand and metaphor for both human and infrastructural development in Edo State with Several major quality legacy projects like the Benin Storm water project, the Queen Ede and Auchi Erosion Control Projects , over a thousand kilometers of quality roads across the length and breadth of Edo State, Edo State Urban Renewal Projects, Education transformation Programme in primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions, the Comrade buses for transportation and very many more too numerous to mention.

“This struggle has been about a Governor who lacks interpersonal relationship skill, who is vindictive and repelled by the presence of his party members and without provocation, resorts to anger and pugnacious display of raw power. This is about a governor who has not shown any iota of appreciation for all efforts and sacrifices of his Party members across the state. This is about a Governor who has failed to fulfill his electoral promises to the people of Edo State and who has refused to listen to the voice of reasoning irrespective of where those voices are coming from.”

However the rumble in APC has started an upset in the PDP, the opposition party in the state.

The PDP last week announced the exclusion of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from all party activities with immediate effect following report of his moves to dump the PDP.

It was however gathered that after a lobby by Ize-Iyamu to be the sole PDP candidate in the 2020 governorship failed, he allegedly sought refuge in the APC with hopes of getting the ticket.

A statement signed by the state publicity secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare read, “In the last few days, the Edo PDP has been inundated with calls and enquiries regarding the stories trending both in the print and social media as it concerns one of our leaders, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“As a result of the ‘uneasy quiet’ from our dear pastor and the impression our silence will send to our teeming supporters and followers, the Edo PDP is left with no option but to announce the exclusion of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from all the PDP-related activities with immediate effect, until he acknowledges, accepts and addresses the issue of his defection to the APC.”

Source close to Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he joined the APC to secure the party’s governorship ticket with the support of the Edo Peoples Movement, a pressure group whose aim is to unseat Obaseki.

Other persons seeking EPM support for APC ticket are General Charles Airhiavbere, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi Solomon Edebiri.

Some Edo PDP members, who celebrated planned move of Pastor Ize-Iyamu to the APC, said the party’s plan for next year’s governorship poll did not favour him adding that the failed plot to remove Chief Dan Orbih as the party state chairman before the primaries was part of the reason Ize-Iyamu opted to pitch tent with the APC.

However, Ize-Iyamu’s move to join the APC is causing rancour in the ranks of aspirants hoping to secure the party’s ticket when the primary would be conducted next year.

Aspirants loyal Oshiomhole and eying the party’s ticket are former Minister of works, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Gen Charles Airhiavhere, Dr Pius Odubu and Hon Samson Osagie.

A staunch backer of EPM who pleaded anonymity and an aspirant hoping to fly the APC ticket said, “we are watching and waiting to see if Oshiomhole or the party will hand over the ticket to Pastor. We have showed loyalty, dedication and commitment to the party. Loyalty must be rewarded. We have the war chest to go into the battle. If the party makes the mistake to give Pastor, there should forget plans of removing Obaseki”.

But the conveners of EPM, Barr. Henry Idahagbon, dismissed talks that Pastor Ize-Iyamu has caused a crack within the ranks of the group.

Idahagbon said they would welcome the Ize-Iyamu with fanfare because he is an encyclopedia of Edo politics urged Governor Obaseki to start packing out of the Edo Government House.

He said: “We are celebrating his coming. He is a founding father of the defunct Action Congress. All the other aspirants are happy with his coming.”

Chairman of PDP, Dan Orbih on his part said the defection move of Pastor Ize-Iyamu to the APC would not affect the fortunes of the fold in anyway in the state.

According to the state PDP chairman, “A few years ago when he (Pastor Ize-Iyamu) left the APC for the PDP he said he was going back to his home and when he left the PDP again for the APC, he said he was going back to his home; he should be bold to tell the world which one is his home, is it the PDP or the APC”.

He declared that, “the PDP is intact in Edo state, the departure of one man will not affect our fortunes in the state. We have embarked on massive mobilization of the masses towards the year 2020. Within the party we are well. On other parties we know all is not well. Here in this hall, I have the auditor, financial secretary of the party, the Deputy chairman of the party, the 18 local government chairmen and the senatorial leaders, they are all here. In Edo PDP we know how to manage ourselves”.

“We are not aware whether anybody has left the Edo PDP, the Edo PDP is intact”, he said.

“Edo PDP is ready to send the APC packing come 2020. We are tired of signing MoU and foreign trips that will not bring us anything”.

The opposition party added that “Edo state is the only state where some elected members of the house are not sitting to address the problems of people who elected them into office,” Orbih stated.

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party, Edo State under the aegis of the PDP Integrity Group on Monday announced the suspension of a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; a former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; and former Minister of Works, Mike Oghiadomhe, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended are Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Yisa Braimoh, Senator Victor Oyofo and a former leader of the House of Representatives, Tunde Akogun.

The group, in a communique jointly signed by former Chairman, Nigeria Football Association, Jarret Tenebe; and a former chairman, Owan West Local Government Area, Dan Asekhema, after a stakeholders’ meeting held in Benin, passed a vote of confidence in the Chief Dan Orbih-led PDP in the state.

The meeting was attended by the PDP leaders across the 18 local government areas of the state.

It stated that the state executive council and the ones in the 18 LGAs would be given six months extension to enable them to conduct the governorship primaries.

”We, the Edo PDP Integrity Group, also announce the adoption of a former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, as the leader of our party in Edo State,” the communiqué read.

But the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Chris Nehikhare, said he was not aware of “any group that goes by the name PDP Integrity Group,” saying whatever statement that had been released or issued by the group should be disregarded.

He said, “We frown on their audacity to suspend or even say they are suspending respected leaders of our party especially as they lack such powers.

”They are not members of any organ of our party and as such cannot issue statements or releases on behalf of the PDP,” he declared.

