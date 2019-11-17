FG Diversifying Nation’s Economy Through Mining Sector

The minister of state, Mines and Steel Develompent, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has said President Muhammadu Buhari, was diversifying the mining sector to make it the solid revenue base of Nigeria.

Ogah,who made the disclosure at the weekend during a familiarisation visit to National Metallurgical Development Centre and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, in Jos said the federal government was working to make the mineral sector a strong income earner for the country.

The minister, who paid courtesy call on the governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong said, “As you are aware, the forth revolution which is going to be the mega one is going to be based on minerals, you know that oil is going to go and the country is going to rely more on minerals and the minerals are found in Plateau State.

“Mining is a key driver of the economy of Nigeria which provides huge revenue generation for government and creation of wealth and job opportunities for Nigerians.

“Every state is currently keying into minerals because the president in his magnanimity has agreed to give 13 per cent derivation to every state. He has also agreed that the ministry of mines and steel will be the key ministry for the diversification of the economy in Nigeria.

“We are looking at how to build a robust relationship between states and local governments in the country so that all minerals must attract due royalty and from there, the states will be paid their 13 per cent derivation and that will help in the development of the country.”

Ogah also urged the staff of the National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos, and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences to work in harmony towards revenue generation and revamping the country’s economy.

The director general of National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos, Prof Linus Asuquo, said the centre was working tirelessly to control the erosion that wrecks havoc on the topography of the centre.

“So many buildings in the centre are at risk. Efforts made by the centre to address the problem were not successful. A permanent solution is therefore necessary to protect structures and equipment running into hundreds of miliions of naira from being washed away,” he said.

Meanwhile the director – general, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, Prof. Hassan Bolaji, said the institute was working tirelessly to harmonise miners in the country for revenue generation.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by the deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the state has never received the 13 per cent derivation from mining exploration in the state.

He called on the minister and the federal government to make funds available for the reclamation of the mining ponds in the state which had become death traps for the citizens.

