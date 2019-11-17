Connect with us
Flavor And Chidinma In Rumoured Engagement

One of Nigerians most celebrated  singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known by his stage name Flavour N’abania has Twitter users over the moon following a new photo of Chidinma and himself surfaced online.

The photo has many thinking the singers are tying the knot.

According to the rumour  Flavour had taken to his IG page to share a photo of himself with Chidinma in traditional wedding outfit.

The picture has since gotten many happy on Twitter as they have started wishing them a happy married life in New Orleans.

 

