Fresh Hurdles As Minimum Wage Battle Moves To States

On October 18, the federal government and workers finally reached an agreement, bringing to an end over 3 years of protracted agitation by workers on the minimum wage review.

However, what should have elicited excitement in state workers was cut short as state governors under the auspices of Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), have faulted the figures arrived at the federal level, saying they have to renegotiate fresh terms with their respective labour state councils, which would be based on ability to pay

Organised labour last Thursday drew the battle line with state governors issuing a December 31 deadline on the implementation of the consequential adjustments on national minimum wage.

By December, it would have been eight months after the new minimum wage became effective since President Muhammadu Buhari signed it on April 18, 2019.

The implication would mean that governors who were yet to commence payment of the new wage would be holding workers a backlog of 9 months salaries.

LEADERSHIP Sunday can however report that, with few weeks to the December deadline, none of the States appeared to have commenced negotiations with their workers on the consequential adjustments arising from the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage. A sign that signals trouble ahead.

LEADERSHIP Sunday can also reports that as at the time President Buhari signed the N30,000 new minimum wage into law, some states were still owing teachers and LG workers in their states a backlog of salaries.

There have been worries in certain quarters that some states may be unable to meet to payment of the new N30,000 new minimum wage. It would be recalled that in July 2015, just two months after taking over the as President, Buhari approved the release of N713.7billion intervention funds for state governors to pay workers’ salaries. At the time, at least 12 of the 36 states of the federation were believed to be owning their workers over N110billion in salaries and allowances.

Although, most state governors have indicated willingness to pay the new minimum wage, however, six months after the promise was made, the smiles are thinning away from the faces of workers in the states.

The consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage is turning out to be a thorny issue as governors await the release of the template by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to enable them begin negotiation on the implementation of the new wage. Apprehension is now creeping in among the workers as the implementation of the adjustment has been shrouded in controversy

Few weeks ago, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi hinted that while States governors are not averse to paying N30,000 as minimum wage, they will only be able to pay the consequential adjustment according to capacity

He said, “As far as we are concerned, the states were part of the tripartite discussion and agreed to the N30,000 minimum wage.

“States also know there will be consequential adjustments, but that will be determined by what happens on the state by state basis because there are different numbers of workers at states. There are different issues at states level. Every state has its own trade unions and joint negotiations committee and they will undertake discussions with their state governments.”

However, gradually, the apprehension may turn into agitation should governors fail to meet the December deadline set by workers.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in response to the governors said labour may be forced to act if the governors do not perform.

TUC president Olaoye Quadri during his message said advised governors to stop spending money on frivolities. That the economy is ailing and the organized labour is not willing to cause more harm. However, we may be forced to act if the governors do not perform.

NLC general secretary, Emma Uboaja slammed the governors forum, saying“We have directed all our state councils to begin the process of negotiation. We have made it clear to our state councils that we are not going to accept awarded consequential adjustment by any state governor that is not a product of collective bargaining agreement. Workers are not slaves, and we will not accept being treated as such,”

He said further: “So, it is now that the governors suddenly realised that Nigeria practices federalism? Where have they been since April 18, 2019 when President Buhari signed the minimum wage bill into law? Why have they not begun the process of negotiation of consequential adjustment in their respective states? Why did they wait for the federal government to finish negotiation with the national leadership of the organised labour before initiating theirs? Why didn’t they invite workers for negotiation in their states since?”

On his part, National President the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Samson Ugwoke said, “I am appealing that the Federal Government should release a paper on this and state governors that have started crying to stop crying. Any governor that is not ready to pay should leave office.

“It is not compulsory that he should be there. The way to pay is by reducing the cost of governance, all these their siren, convoy of Prado jeeps consuming fuel even with their wives and each Commissioners with their own convey, increase the cost of governance.”

