Gombe, New York Academy Partner In Innovation, Technology

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has secured the commitment of the famous New York Academy of Sciences in the area of strategic partnership, as well as support in education, innovation and technology.

The development came to the fore, when the governor paid a visit to the academy in New York as part of his strategic engagements in the United States of America.

President and chief executive officer of the academy, Ellis Rubinstein, who briefed Yahaya on the academic’s innovative work around providing skills to the younger generation, said in collaboration with UNICEF and other development partners, the New York Academy of Sciences is piloting a proof of concept about the innovation in six countries including Nigeria, India, Singapore and others.

In a statement by the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, Rubinstein said following Yahaya’s visit and his disposition, the academy would select Gombe as the pilot state for the project in Nigeria, requesting the governor to assign a team that would engage with the academy to work out the details of the intervention in Gombe State.

According to the CEO of the academy, the fundamental goal of the initiative would be to mobilise a global community of change agents in education, technology, and other sectors to explore disruptive innovation and build transformational skilling plans that would advance the educational foundation necessary to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Rubinstein noted that the proposed programme elements were designed to catalyse the world’s leading experts in a wide variety of fields, as well as to encourage and monitor unprecedented public-private partnerships of organisations with critical competencies.

On his part, Yahaya thanked the academy for the warm reception and their desire to support Gombe State, directing the state ministry of science, technology and innovation to continue the discussion in collaboration with the office of the special adviser on budget,planning and developement partners coordination.

