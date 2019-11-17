How Intermodal Transportation Can Maximise Nigeria’s Seaports Potentials

Having a holistic look at the challenges of the nation’s seaports will help solve most of the problems fuelling cargo diversion to neighbouring countries, YUSUF BABALOLA and FIDELIS UGBOMEH writes.

Among its contemporaries in West and Central Africa, Nigeria has the highest cost of clearing cargoes in the seaports. Though, Nigeria has six seaports: Apapa and Tin Can in Lagos, the Onne and Port-Harcourt ports in Rivers State, the Warri Port, and the Calabar Port. But, by many accounts, only the Lagos ports are operating anywhere near full capacity.

The Apapa and Tin Can Ports account for 70 per cent of imports on average. NPA data shows that the Onne port handled about 80 per cent of Nigeria’s export cargoes between 2012 and 2017 – but this is because the Onne port is located in an Oil and Gas Free Zone and most of Nigeria’s exports are oil and gas products.

Thus, the dispersion of imports across the ports paints a fairer picture of the performance of each one. A visit to the Port Harcourt port would reveal a surprising level of inactivity. The number of ships docking at the port had decreased over the years. It isn’t immediately clear what happened to the Port Harcourt port. Some have blamed the poor functionality of the ports in the South on insecurity, as militancy and piracy increase the cost and risk associated with transporting goods through these areas.

Challenges

But, with the eastern port challenged with inactivity, counterparts in the west are having challenges from high Customs duty, to shipping and terminal charges. The nation’s seaports also have the highest dwell time and turnaround time of cargoes as well as channel depth which is one of the lowest in the sub-region

These challenges, however, made freight rate to Nigeria seaports- Apapa and Tin-Can Island- the most expensive in the world. Aside having the most expensive freight rate, the above mentioned challenges has led to diversion of cargoes meant from Nigerian seaports to neighbouring countries.

Also, breakdown of port infrastructure especially the port access roads and lack of intermodal transport to evacuate cargoes out have been another challenges faced at Nigerian seaports. For instance, in the last two weeks, the Lagos ports have faced shut downs due to activities of truck drivers and owners who are finding it very difficult to access the Lagos ports – Apapa and Tin-Can island- to evacuate cargoes out of the seaports.

These reoccurring decimal has increased the cost of doing business at the port as a trip of moving cargoes had gone up astronomically and thereby fueling cargo diversion. And, for a country trying to diversify its exports and foreign exchange earnings, Nigeria’s seaports are seriously deficient due to the above-mentioned challenges.

Need For Rail Linkage

Perturbed by the absence of infrastructure, especially railway lines, the Chartered Institute Of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has bemoaned the linkage of only Apapa seaport to rail transportation saying it is stunting Nigeria’s economic growth.

The group in a communique issued at the end of the 2019 national conference and annual general meeting of the institute held in Warri, Delta state tagged, ‘Multimodal Freight Logistics in Nigeria: The Role of Rail Transportation’ was aimed at fostering institutional mechanism and concerted efforts that would promote the delivery of efficient, effective and quality logistics services at the local, sub national and national levels in Nigeria.

In the communique, the institute also frown at the present legal framework setting up the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), saying lack of interconnectivity among the modes of transportation was a clog in the wheel for the nation’s development.

The communique reads, “The fact that only the Apapa and Port Harcourt Ports are linked to rail does not augur well for the economic development of our country. That there is no effective intermodal transport architecture and or interconnectivity of one mode of transportation with another such that the railway should be properly linked to the inland waterways, ports and road transport network for more effective and efficient logistics penetration.”

The institute which also deplored the present legal framework of the Railway Act of 1955, said it cannot support the present aspiration for the establishment and unbundling of a modern, efficient and effective railway infrastructure which can in turn impact positively on an efficient and effective multimodal freight logistics mechanism.

“That rail transportation development which is an integral part of multi modal freight logistics and transportation in Nigeria has been neglected over time, this trend must be deliberately halted if Nigeria is to fully realise her socio-economic potentials for social and economic integration.”

The participants were, however, encouraged by the present efforts made by the federal government to change this unacceptable narrative. “That the average cumulative sub-sectoral capital expenditure allocations in the transport subsector has been made to the disadvantage of the rail transport mode which invariably is the transport mode that is capable of carrying bulk freight.”

What the Government Plans

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said integrating the maritime sector into rail master structure through the ongoing linkage of standard gauge railway line to Apapa port will make movements of goods to and from the ports more effective and boost economic growth.

The minister who made this known in Lagos recently during the “World Maritime Day”, also said that it is a policy of government that all seaports in Nigeria must be connected by rail, adding that, “We have put in place a 25-year modernisation programme for the rail system. With the master plan, we have taken rail from where the past government stopped into the seaports.”

For instance, he said, the original plan for current Lagos-Kano rail line began from Ebute Metta, but that the present administration reviewed it and extended another line from Ebute Metta to Apapa seaport. “With this, when you bring in your goods, you turn them to the rail that takes them to the hinterland. The one from Lagos to Calabar will link the Calabar, Port Harcourt, and Onne seaports, and so on.”

Amaechi said the deep Blue Sea Project, which aims to secure the country’s territorial waters up to the Gulf of Guinea, would inspire greater investors’ confidence in the Nigerian maritime sector and boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

“With this security infrastructure, the revenues of the agencies in the maritime sector will increase and the revenue to the country will also increase,” he stated. The Minister noted that “Currently, maritime sector is returning less than N100 billion; whereas it should be returning above N300 billion adding that in terms of the economy, the maritime industry is contributing quite a lot.”

Calls for Liberalisation of Railway

The Institute however, advised the federal government to liberalise the Nigerian railway for effective private sector participation. “Realizing the critical importance of railway infrastructure and interconnectedness of its logistics services at these different spheres of our socio economic life, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) investment model should be encouraged for the ease of attracting more funds into the rail transport subsector and incentives should be made available to the investors.

Also, efforts and the will to pragmatically link not only the North- South but also the East-West zones of our country, her inland waterways, ports and our neighbouring countries that will activate socio-economic integration and inspire prosperity for our people should be initiated. To develop and deploy holistic resources across methods, manpower, money (finance) and machines (technology).

Intermodal for Lekki Deep Seaport

Although, stakeholders are still baffled about the linkage of only Apapa seaport to rail, they are worried about government plans for Lekki deep seaport. According to them, the design of the Lekki deep seaport has not shown any sign of rail linkage or road expansion

Though, they argued that the Lekki deep seaport when it becomes operational will address most of the challenges of the nation’s seaports such as low draft, quick turnaround time and congestion, but cargo evacuation for a big port without rail or intermodal connectivity is a source of challenge. Considering the pace of development, stakeholders have called on government to link the port by rail in order to create seamless logistic transit of bulky imports and exports in and out of the port.

Making this known in Lagos recently while answering questions from journalists, public relations officer, National Council Of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, Mr. Raph Agbogu said that the Lekki Deep port, when it comes into operation, is expected to attract bigger vessels due to its deep draught level and volume of traffic of containerized goods.

He averred that linking of the Lekki Deep seaport has become necessary in order not to replicate the current traffic gridlock of trucks moving in and out of Apapa port caused by inability to convey containerized goods and oil imports by railway.

According to him, “The shipping lines do not have the capacity to get the trucks, and there is no locomotives and wagons from Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), so, these has become the bane.

“But we are looking forward to seeing how we can partner with a very big logistics company where we can have a serious bilateral relationship and agreement with all the shipping companies so that they can provide them vehicles that would be on a permanent price for an agreed period,” he said.

Last Word

However, not having efficient seaports is a more significant problem. For one, roughly 99 per cent of Nigeria’s trade goes through the sea, meaning the fate of the country’s trade rests on port efficiency. Also, inefficient port activity has an impact on the surrounding area as importers now prefer diverting cargoes to neighbouring countries because of the efficiency of their ports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

