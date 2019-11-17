I Didn’t Lose Sleep Over PDP’s Election Petition – Masari

After the court of appeal sitting in Kaduna threw out the legal challenge by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State over the outcome of the last governorship poll in the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said the opposition flag bearer and the party merely tested their rights.

Speaking with journalists in Katsina yesterday, Masari said he didn’t lose any sleep over the case as a devout muslim and a strong believer in democracy.

He equally brushed off the commitment of the opposition party to challenge the victory of Masari at supreme court saying , “The same team that started this journey crossed the first hurdle, which is the most difficult, then the second hurdle, so we are confident that going there will neither alter our plan nor will it take away our attention more than necessary. We know and we are prepared that they (PDP and its candidate) would go to the supreme court. We are also prepared to go and defend what is ours.”

“I thank God for the victory and I say the victory is not mine alone; it is a victory for the people of Katsina State, they came out and cast for us about 1.2 million votes. It’s only in Nigeria that what happened will happen because somebody who scored one quarter of what you have scored is still contesting the election.

“So, well, the contender and his party have exercised their constitutional rights. So, we are not worried; it is part of the game that we are in, there is nothing wrong in going to court. I happy, I am sure, if not all of you, most of you are happy,” he added.

