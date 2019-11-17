NEWS
I Didn’t Lose Sleep Over PDP’s Election Petition – Masari
After the court of appeal sitting in Kaduna threw out the legal challenge by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State over the outcome of the last governorship poll in the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said the opposition flag bearer and the party merely tested their rights.
Speaking with journalists in Katsina yesterday, Masari said he didn’t lose any sleep over the case as a devout muslim and a strong believer in democracy.
He equally brushed off the commitment of the opposition party to challenge the victory of Masari at supreme court saying , “The same team that started this journey crossed the first hurdle, which is the most difficult, then the second hurdle, so we are confident that going there will neither alter our plan nor will it take away our attention more than necessary. We know and we are prepared that they (PDP and its candidate) would go to the supreme court. We are also prepared to go and defend what is ours.”
“I thank God for the victory and I say the victory is not mine alone; it is a victory for the people of Katsina State, they came out and cast for us about 1.2 million votes. It’s only in Nigeria that what happened will happen because somebody who scored one quarter of what you have scored is still contesting the election.
“So, well, the contender and his party have exercised their constitutional rights. So, we are not worried; it is part of the game that we are in, there is nothing wrong in going to court. I happy, I am sure, if not all of you, most of you are happy,” he added.
MOST READ
As Reps Wade Into Fuel Supply Crisis In Border Towns
Intrigues As New PDP Exco Emerges In Lagos
Issues As Gombe Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker
Edo: The Conundrum In APC, PDP
Youths Strategic To The Nigerian Project – Minister
Cataract: Identifying Damages On The Eye’s Natural Lens
Concerns Over Ageing Structures In Kwara’s Premier Institution
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Gov’ship Polls: APC In Early Lead In Bayelsa
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Over 240 Militants, Families Surrender To Gov’t Forces – Governor
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Army
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Not Political – PMB
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Bayelsa Decides 2019: Its Not Too Late To Chart A New Course – Observer Group
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls; Shun Vote Selling, Violence, CTA Tells Voters
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
ayelsa Decides: Heavy Security Presence, Large Voters Turn Out, Peaceful Voting Ongoing
-
NEWS21 hours ago
UN Decry Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In Northeast