Ibom Specialist Hospital Records 10 Successful Open Heart Surgeries
Ibom Multi-Specialist Hospital said it has successfully operated 10 free open heart surgeries on children.
The chief medical director, Dr Emmanuel Ekanem, said so far, the operations which were 100 per cent successful were carried out in collaboration with the Hospitals for Humanities.
Speaking yesterday in Uyo, Dr Ekanem explained that 28 open heart surgeries had been earmarked for the two – week period of the free operations, adding that the hospital was chosen in the country for the paediatric operations because it met the criteria set by the sponsor.
He revealed that so far, two brain operations, one spinal cord surgery and the placement of a filter in the inferior vena cava (IVC), had successfully been carried out in the hospital by Nigerian doctors.
He noted that a brain tumour operation has been scheduled in the hospital after the free open heart surgery ends, and revealed that the hospital would begin the training of radiologist specialists from next year.
He stated that the medical imaging of the hospital was second to none in Africa, adding that the laboratory is run by its staff.
He said the state government has invested much financially in the hospital, saying the cost of services in the hospital has been slashed by 50 per cent.
He said the services were accessible and called on Akwa Ibom people to take advantage of the subsidised cost while it lasts, adding that so much has been put into the hospital such that it cannot fail but blossom.
“Since I came on board in July 2019, we have done two brain operations. We have done one spinal cord surgery. We have placed a filter in the inferior vena cava (IVC), the big vessel that carries blood from the abdomen to the heart, and the patient was out of the theatre in less than an hour with the inferior vena cava filter inside his inferior vena cava.
