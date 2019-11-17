NEWS
Katsina NCP Chair Faces 2-Week Incarceration Over Alleged Falsehood
After two days in police custody, Katsina chief magistrate court yesterday returned Katsina State chair of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Abdulmumini Shehu Sani, to the police cell till November 25, 2019, for alleged injurious falsehood against Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state.
The NCP chieftain was arraigned yesterday before the court presided over by Nurudeen Abdullah, but his plea could not be entertained following objection raised by his counsel, Barr Chukwuemeka Kalu, over one of the offences, inciting disaffection against the government, leveled against him.
Kalu, who raised no objection against the trial of Sani for alleged defamation of character and spreading injurious falsehood, however submitted that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the charge of inciting disaffection against government, which he described as the same as sedition that has been reportedly declared unconstitutional by the court of appeal’s ruling.
He said the Police First Information Report (FIR) against the suspect was defective as the court cannot take cognisance of the offences unless the prosecution withdraws the alleged sedition from the charge.
In his response, the police lawyer, Joseph Kpandegh, a superintendent of police (SP), urged the court to dismiss the submission of counsel to the NCP chair as unmeritorious because there was no law abolishing the offence of inciting disaffection against government.
The chief magistrate consequently adjourned ruling on the FIR to November 25 and referred the suspect to the custody of the police.
