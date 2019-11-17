 Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections

-Says Outcome, Cannot Reflect Preferences of Voters

YIAGA Africa Watching the Vote has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct thorough investigation of the conduct of the Kogi Governorship and senatorial elections conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The Election observer group also called for a new election that gives voters a genuine opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

The call was made by the Chair, YIAGA AFRICA Watching The Vote, Kogi Observation Mission Dr. Hussaini Abdu and Executive Director, YIAGA AFRICA Samson Itodo while presenting the Watching The Vote (WTV) Statement on the conduct of the Governorship and Kogi West Senatorial District election in Abuja.

According to them “On this particular election, while we believe, there has been significant improvement in the conduct of elections in the country, especially in INEC’s conduct and processes, we note some drawbacks in election logistics management, quality of election personnel; integrity and transparency of the results collation.

Critical incidences reported by YIAGA Africa include “Intimidation or harassment of voters and polling officials, ballot box snatching/stuffing:, election infarction, including snatching and stuffing of ballot boxes and papers reported and confirm in: # PU 006 Anyigba ward, Dekina LGA, ASUTA WARD, AYETORO GBEDE UNIT II HIGH COURT PU, 005, Odolu Ajaka ward 1, 22/08/07/015, Oganaji LGEA Primary School, Anyigba Dekina, PU 008 (WTV Sampled PU) OLAMABORO WARD 3 CEREMONIAL SQUARE, PU 003 Ukwo Ward 01 OLUBUN PU, ASUTA WARD, PU 003, Obaji Ward 1, Kogi K. K LGA, PU001, Ejule/Alla Ward, Ofu LGA, PU001, Ogaki Ward 06, PU-002,Aiyetoro Gbede, PU-003,Ilemo Mopamuro, PU-004,Lokoja

Other incidences include Vote buying/bribery, Violence and Attack on Observer Groups and Accreditation of people without using Card Reader recorded at Aiyekpele 1 and 2. PU 022/08/08/002. Aipkele 1 and 2 Open space, Ajaka Ward 2 Igalamela/Odolu, AT THE PU ATI-AJA, 2, PU 027 AYINGBA, Barrak 2 PU 002, Adumudume Dekina, GRA CML Primary school, Anyigba Dekina, PU 009 IN ANYINGBA COMMERCIAL SECONDARY SCHOOL, PU 004, Ugwolawo Ward 1, 05, PU 005 Ward-Deregu, Ganadga Ajaokuta, PU 005 Ugwulawo Ward 10, Ofu LGA, SAMPLED P.U, Ward-Odo Egbe 2 PU-005,Egbe Yagba West.

YIAGA stated that the people of Kogi have not been given the opportunity to fully exercise their right to vote. As a result, the results of these elections, regardless of the outcome cannot be said to reflect the preferences of voters in Kogi.

YIAGA AFRICA called upon INEC “to conduct a thorough investigation of the conduct of the Kogi governorship and senatorial elections and to conduct a. Perpetrators of violence and their sponsors should be arrested and prosecuted.

They said “The challenges in Kogi state 2019 gubernatorial elections squally lies on the role and failures of security agencies, the police in particular, political parties, the major candidates and their state and non-state accomplices. These stakeholders deliberately worked to undermine the election. They appeared to be more concerned about electoral victory than the credibility and legitimacy of the process”.

They noted that the unacceptable vote procurement (vote buying) and violence perpetrated by the systematically recruited and prepared party officials and thugs were carried out under the full glare of the almost nonchalant security officials. They acted helplessly as if they were under instruction not to respond to the situation, if not already prepared to support the brigandage.

“Political parties failed to contest these elections according to the democratic rules of the game and instead vied for elected office based on buying votes rather than speaking to issues, manipulating the courts for political advantage, and compromising the political environment to prevent political competition.

“We are deeply worried and concerned about this emerging trend in electoral manipulation and the deepening culture of impunity. Failure to institutionally and decisively act could undermine our democracy” they said.

Recall that YIAGA Africa had in its Pre-election Observation Findings reported Political Campaigns and Rallies Marred by Violence, Stockpiling of Arms, Ammunition and Recruitment of Political Thugs, Money Politics and Abuse of Electoral Laws and reasonable compliance of INEC with the elections timetable as indicated in the conduct of preparatory activities such as recruitment and training of ad-hoc staff, stakeholder engagements and voter education amongst others

It is to be recalled that YIAGA AFRICA deployed a total of 548 observers for the Kogi elections with 500 polling unit observers deployed to 250 sampled polling units. Polling unit observers provided reports on the conduct of the election day process from the opening of polls to the posting of results at the polling unit level.

