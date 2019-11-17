NEWS
Kwara: Customs Generate N1.27 Billion In Three Months
The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N1.27 billion within the last three months.
he new Customs Service Command under the leadership of Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello generated N 980, 652.000 in August, N 697, 810,389.50) in September and N 572,116,819.22 in October.
According to the spokesman of the command, Chado Zakari,the feat was achieved due to strategic policies and plans put in place by the Command to bring all the excise factories within the Command under effective control by forcing them to comply with the extant laws.
He said that the Command has been able to make changes, by making sure that its driving wheel is strictly adhered to, which led to the increased level of compliance by stakeholders.
“In our desirous efforts to key into the federal government’s policy on agricultural development in the area of boosting local rice production, the Command has made our territories unfavorable for rice smugglers and other prohibited items. We urge all Nigerians to embrace federal government fiscal policy on production of agricultural produce with particular reference to rice production for both home consumption and export for self reliance.
“The Comptroller will also like to use this opportunity to reiterate the Command’s resolved to rid the Kwara Command off all prohibited goods. The Command is already complimenting the efforts of operation Ex Swift Response Team, Code named Border Drill. This led to seizures of foreign rice, petroleum products and large quantity of mosquito coils with Duty Paid Value (DPV)N 25,403,500.
“The seizures were made around Okuta, Ogundele- Ilorin express road, Jabba-Mokwa express road, Maigida-Arobadi road and Chikanda axis of Kwara state respectively.
“Comptroller Ahmed want to make this clear to economic saboteurs that, the banned on importation of rice, used vehicles through the land borders, vegetable oil, second hand clothing, used tyres, and other dangerous drugs such as tramadol is still in place and the Kwara Command is committed to enforcing this to the letter.
“We remain grateful to the current Management under the dynamic leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) for equipping us with brand new patrol vehicles, other resources and logistics needed to make our operations more effective and efficient.’
MOST READ
As Reps Wade Into Fuel Supply Crisis In Border Towns
Intrigues As New PDP Exco Emerges In Lagos
Issues As Gombe Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker
Edo: The Conundrum In APC, PDP
Youths Strategic To The Nigerian Project – Minister
Cataract: Identifying Damages On The Eye’s Natural Lens
Concerns Over Ageing Structures In Kwara’s Premier Institution
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Gov’ship Polls: APC In Early Lead In Bayelsa
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Over 240 Militants, Families Surrender To Gov’t Forces – Governor
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – Army
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Not Political – PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Decides 2019: Its Not Too Late To Chart A New Course – Observer Group
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls; Shun Vote Selling, Violence, CTA Tells Voters
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
ayelsa Decides: Heavy Security Presence, Large Voters Turn Out, Peaceful Voting Ongoing
-
NEWS21 hours ago
UN Decry Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In Northeast