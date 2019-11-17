Kwara: Customs Generate N1.27 Billion In Three Months

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N1.27 billion within the last three months.

The new Customs Service Command under the leadership of Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello generated N 980, 652.000 in August, N 697, 810,389.50) in September and N 572,116,819.22 in October.

According to the spokesman of the command, Chado Zakari,the feat was achieved due to strategic policies and plans put in place by the Command to bring all the excise factories within the Command under effective control by forcing them to comply with the extant laws.

He said that the Command has been able to make changes, by making sure that its driving wheel is strictly adhered to, which led to the increased level of compliance by stakeholders.

“In our desirous efforts to key into the federal government’s policy on agricultural development in the area of boosting local rice production, the Command has made our territories unfavorable for rice smugglers and other prohibited items. We urge all Nigerians to embrace federal government fiscal policy on production of agricultural produce with particular reference to rice production for both home consumption and export for self reliance.

“The Comptroller will also like to use this opportunity to reiterate the Command’s resolved to rid the Kwara Command off all prohibited goods. The Command is already complimenting the efforts of operation Ex Swift Response Team, Code named Border Drill. This led to seizures of foreign rice, petroleum products and large quantity of mosquito coils with Duty Paid Value (DPV)N 25,403,500.

“The seizures were made around Okuta, Ogundele- Ilorin express road, Jabba-Mokwa express road, Maigida-Arobadi road and Chikanda axis of Kwara state respectively.

“Comptroller Ahmed want to make this clear to economic saboteurs that, the banned on importation of rice, used vehicles through the land borders, vegetable oil, second hand clothing, used tyres, and other dangerous drugs such as tramadol is still in place and the Kwara Command is committed to enforcing this to the letter.

“We remain grateful to the current Management under the dynamic leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) for equipping us with brand new patrol vehicles, other resources and logistics needed to make our operations more effective and efficient.’

