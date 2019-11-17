Paul Adefarasin To Host Travis Greene, Sinach, Others At The EXPERIENCE 2019

The House on the Rock Churches has announced the details of the 2019 edition of the most anticipated inspirational gospel music concert The Experience Lagos.

Holding on Friday, 6th of December 2019 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan from 7pm till dawn, The Experience has become a global meeting point of people of faith from different endeavours and has spurred a fellowship of international artistes and home grown Nigerian artistes.

The 2019 edition with the theme: Let’s Worship Jesus, is set to take over the city of Lagos for one amazing night of great live worship.

With an incredible line-up of gospel music’s finest and a packed schedule designed to keep worshippers captivated throughout the night, the 14th edition of The Experience 2019 is poised to exceed its reputation as one of the major highlights of this season’s calendar.

The impressive roster of award-winning Nigerian and international gospel artistes scheduled to grace the prestigious Experience stage this year include Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Tope Alabi, Planetshakers, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Sammie Okposo, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir including newcomers to The Experience stage – Todd Dulaney, Mercy Chinwo and Preye Odede.

The Experience, as we know it today, began with a God-inspired vision in 2006 and has arguably become the largest gospel music concert in the world as well as a favourite destination event for music enthusiasts from all over the nation, the continent and the world.

According to its Convener, the Senior Pastor of The House On The Rock Churches, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. Entrepreneurs have developed and birthed various enterprises, which substantially contribute to the economy in areas of human capital development, hospitality, commerce and industry.”

