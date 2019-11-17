Respite As More B’Haram Terrorists Embrace DHQ’s Operation Safe Corridor

With over 2,000 repentant Boko Haram members willingly surrendering to embrace federal government’s Operation Safe Corridor, it appears to be sunset for the sect, especially those that are still in the bush, GEORGE AGBA reports.

In the recent days, the entire free world has defiantly denied dare- devil terrorist elements the space to unleash terror in a recent declaration succinctly put by United States President Donald Trump thus: “Terrorists who oppress and murder innocent people should never sleep soundly, knowing that we will completely destroy them. These savage monsters will not escape their fate, and they will not escape the final judgment of God’’. President Trump made the shortly after the U.S. Special Forces hunted down the world-acclaimed number one most ruthless and violent terrorist leader and founder of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has also deployed every means to adulate the courageous and gallant Nigerian military under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, especially after troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade and 21 Special Armoured Brigade nabbed 16 high-profile Boko Haram members during a covert sting operation in Borno State recently.

To many observers, it was animating and heart-warming that two of the captured Boko Haram suspects had been on the much-publicised Nigerian Army’s most wanted Boko Haram list Serials 41 and 90.

It has been widely acknowledged that what makes the nation’s counter-terrorism strategy fascinating and appealing is the creation of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) as a novel, soft approach initiative created by Defence Headquarters under the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin executed as a non-kinetic multi-national and multi-agency humanitarian operation conducted in tandem with extant international humanitarian laws to encourage willing and repentant Boko Haram terrorists in the North East to shun violent extremism.

In a statement last Wednesday in Abuja by the acting Director of Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, who was among Nigerian Army officers promoted to the senior rank of Brigadier-General, the novel operation was designed to de-radicalize, rehabilitate and re-integrate repentant Boko Haram combatants who willingly surrender to troops, describing it as a global model that currently enjoys global support.

Local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Multi-national Organisations such as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Department for International Development (DFID), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and North East Regional Initiative (NERI), are some of its proud partners.

Today, it is sweet music to the ears that OPSC has done very well under its charismatic pioneer Coordinator, Major General BM Shafa and his 375 highly-dedicated staff mobilized from 13 key agencies such as the Office of the National Security Adviser, Prisons, Police, DSS, Immigration, NDLEA, NEMA, National Identity Management Commission, Armed Forces, NOA, NYSC, NDE and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Over 2,000 ex-Boko Haram members are known to have willingly surrendered to embrace federal government’s OPSC whose camp is in Mallam Sidi in Gombe State. With such humongous figure dumping Boko Haram, it is sunset on the sect especially those still in the bush.

In 2015, the President set the ball rolling with a national committee chaired by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin with Governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector General of Police, a Director from Office of the National Security Adviser, Director General State Security Service, Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General National Emergency Management Agency as members.

Today, it is almost five years on, the DHQ has vigorously pursued the programme with uncommon zeal and ruthless efficiency thereby winning widespread appeal as a result of the deep and amazing interest being shown in local and international circles.

For instance, Maj. Gen Shafa and his team in the OPSC Camp received a high-powered delegation from the newly-inaugurated North East Development Commission (NEDC) led by its Executive Director in charge of Operations, Mr. Omar Maiwada.

The visit was a quick response to an earlier visit by Maj. Gen Shafa to the NEDC’s MD/CEO at the commission’s Abuja Headquarters where they were said to have discussed possible areas of operational commitment, support and collaboration. There had also been two international courtesy calls on the OPSC management at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Asokoro, Abuja.

On August 5, 2019 Chadian and Cameroonian delegations came calling while another team from Niger also visited on October 7, 2019. The delegations were said to have expressed deep excitement and interest in the achievements of the OPSC so far promising to explore further areas of collaboration in the near future.

Recently, OPSC handed over 86 Boko Haram child fighters who voluntarily surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre at a brief solemn ceremony in Bulumkutu.

The occasion was another opportunity for the Armed Forces of Nigeria through the Maj Shafa-led team to make a clarion call and passionate appeal to willing and repentant minors and Boko Haram fighters in the North East to abandon the futile struggle and voluntarily surrender with a firm guarantee of safety and enlistment into the de-radicalization programme.

Following the handover, the repentant child fighters would undergo comprehensive Child Care Programme sponsored and organized by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. It was also gathered that arrangements were in very top gear to transfer another set of 500 repentant insurgents for 6month-long De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Re-integration (DRR) programme.

The child fighters who are between ages 10 – 19 are some of Boko Haram fighters who have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. After a thorough profiling and screening, the minors were considered suitable for the programme.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by the Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo and UNICEF Official, Mr Clement Adams. They congratulated the surrendered fighters for laying down their arms and urged them to take full advantage of the DRR programme in order to turn a new leaf and abandon the senseless struggle.

Expectedly, the sharp developments in the nation’s counter-terrorism campaigns have generated rousing conversations and positive commentaries by citizens, groups and the civil society community.

In a statement jointly issued in Abuja yesterday by its Chief Media Strategist, Mr. Emeka Nwankpa and the North East Regional Rapporteur, Malam Baba Al-Kasim, an advocacy group, Concerned Professionals’ Congress (CPC) urged remnants of Boko Haram fighters to drop their arms and embrace the de-radicalization programme.

The group admonished the remnants to heed the advice to enable them live the rest of their lives more productively and peacefully.

The spokesman of the group expressed satisfaction that the Nigerian military and other security and intelligence agencies had lived up to their billing in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other forms of criminality. He said that the recent capture of Boko Haram’s commanders has clearly changed the face and dynamics of the war against terror in the days ahead in the light of the recent killing of the ISIS ruthless founder and leader, Al-Baghdadi by the U.S Special Forces.

Nwankpa also disclosed that the successful operations by the US Special Forces was a graphic reminder of the excellent operations carried out by the Defence Headquarters’ Special Forces in Benue and Zamfara States which significantly decimated the activities of armed herdsmen and bandits in both states. He stated that it was the same Special Forces quietly created and sustained by the Chief of Defence Staff that was deployed to the Gambia to forestall anticipated breakdown of law and order shortly after the last presidential elections.

The group noted that the development has decimated the criminal activities of armed bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, insurgents and other criminals in the North West, North Central and North East, adding that on-going military operations in the war-ravaged zone have taken a new positive turn.

He observed that the several successes recorded by the troops were fallout of the policy of inter-agency synergy, collaboration and cooperation being vigorously driven by the Defence Headquarters under the Chief of Defence Staff.

According to the group, the successful series of military onslaught on the insurgents is a bold testament to the deliberate policy of jointness being driven by the leadership of the nation’s top military command under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin.

The group praised President Muhammad Buhari for his confidence in the capacity and competence of the armed forces to dislodge criminal elements threatening the security, stability, peace and unity of the country.

“We commend the energetic Chief of Defence, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin whose synergy-driven leadership of the service chiefs and other security agencies has galvanized the entire national security architecture to effectively tackle Boko Haram and other national security threats’’, he said.

The group urged remnants of Boko Haram to drop their arms, maintaining that time was fast running out of them in view of the current re-calibrated gear in the counter-terrorism operations indicating harder days ahead for all remnants of terrorists and merchants of terror in the country and the entire world.

“Our armed forces have tied the noose around the terrorists who are very jittery and desperate because of the forth-coming dry season. So our forces have succeeded in cutting their logistics supplies. The dynamics of the war is bound to change as our gallant troop inch closer to the Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad Basin. The days ahead are very bright for the nation’’, Nwankpa added.

The group commended the Chief of Defence Staff for providing a platform such as Operation Safe Corridor under Maj. Gen Shafa’s focussed leadership that has enabled former Boko Haram members to surrender and drop their arms to join the rest of the society thereby fast-tracking the peace process in the North-east.

The 52-week DRR programme was outcome of a National Security Council meeting in September 2015 which discussed Boko Haram’s dislodgement. The option emerged as a safe passage for the repentant insurgents to escape from hiding. It is a joint multi-national humanitarian operation in line with international humanitarian and human rights laws and the Nigerian constitution.

So far, 260 former insurgents comprising the pilot six in long detention for associating with the sect have been treated. Another 95 who graduated in February 2018 were transferred to their states-Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe fully re-integrated and re-settled. Minors were released to UNICEF for onward transmission to their foster parents. The last 150 who graduated on November 24, 2018 have also been released to their states.

It is now a popular opinion that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the visionary CDS, General Olonisakin, have turned the table against Boko Haram without firing a shot to see over 2,000 dumping the sect, courtesy of the innovative programme which has been rated beyond Africa as Nigeria’s contribution to global peace, security and order.

Corroborating, leader of a Damaturu-based Igbo Development Union (IDU), Mr Ike Okeke said, “We are blessed with a military that has exhibited a heart, spirit and soul to defend our country against all odds. What we need now is the greater support of all Nigerians. This is because a critical civilian support to the military holds immense gains in the final analysis. In fact, it is a major component of the entire security architecture”.

Also commenting, a Gwoza-based Islamic scholar, Machala Umar Machala said, “We would have been unlucky to have lost the entire North East to Boko Haram had the present political leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari not emerge to save this nation from the these criminals. We owe him a debt of gratitude for assembling highly courageous service men under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin.

“It is not surprising that the entire global community has applauded them for the highly-successful battle against terror that has resulted in the steady decimation of the Boko Haram terrorists to the point that they have since lost the capacity to launch organised attacks in the region.”

