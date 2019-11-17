Senators, Reps Risk 5-year Jail Over Constituency Project Fund

Senate has proposed new legislation prescribing five years jail term for senators and House of Representatives members who misappropriate or divert the funds meant for their constituency projects.

The new law which seeks to set up constituencies’ development fund for mandatory allocation of certain percentage of the annual nation’s budget for constituency projects, says any lawmaker guilty of fund’s diversion be jailed five years without option of fine.

‘’Any person who misappropriates any funds or assets from the fund, or assists or causes any person to misappropriate or apply the funds otherwise than in the manner provided in this Act, shall be guilty of an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than five years without an option of fine.

However, the new legislation would strip federal ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), powers to determine the funding, implementation and management of constituency projects initiated by federal lawmakers and accommodated in the nation’s yearly budget.

The legislation is also as a result of accusation that there is no provision in the 1999 Constitution or other extant laws in support of the yearly allocation of funds for the constituency projects of the lawmakers.

The proposed legislation seeks the establishment of a dedicated fund, which would be 2.5 per cent of the nation’s annual budget, to be managed solely by the Rural Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The current practice encourages the capturing of projects each lawmaker wishes to be executed in their various constituencies, in the budget while the MDAs determine the contract award and execution.

The development had led to cases of abandoned and poorly executed projects due to non-release or poor funding by the executive arm of government.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N100 billion in the 2020 Budget proposals to fund constituency projects of the lawmakers, but findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the federal government had yet to release any amount from similar N100bn allocated for constituency projects funding in the 2019 budget.

Determined to stop similar situation in the subsequent fiscal years, a former Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, sponsored the “Constituency Development Fund Bill, 2019”, which scaled first reading on the floor of the senate, on Tuesday.

The bill, according to a copy, obtained by our correspondent on Friday, seeks to introduce a regime that would streamline the management and implementation of constituencies development fund in the country.

Unlike the current practice where MDAs are fully in charge, the new legislation seeks to entrust the execution of such projects in the hands of the Rural Development Department of the proposed agency.

The decisions on the projects to be implemented, according to the bill, would remain with the various constituencies through the Constituency Development Project Advisory Committees set up for each federal constituency and senatorial district.

