NEWS
Stephens And Zain Chandler, Mofe Damijo, Others To Speak At Lagos Conference.
The city of Lagos is expected to bubble as notable clerics, artistes and corporate personalities would speak on various issues bordering on how to raise individuals’ life bars at a conference to be held in the state.
The conference, which is billed to hold between November 22-24, at 56A, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, would draw eminent speakers like the Lead Pastors of one of the fastest growing churches in America, Stephen & Zai Chandler; Founder of Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; Head, Brand, Marketing Strategy at FSDH Group, Tolu Ijogun.
Also to speak at the conference, themed: “Living Your Best Life: a 3-day Journey,” are some notable operators in the Nigerian entertainment industry: Banky W, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD); while Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Trust Foundation and Yomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail, would also feature at the programme.
According to the organizers of the event, the “Key highlights of the conference is a musical concert, which will be headlined by the multiple award-wining gospel singer, Sinach “
The organisers added that panel discussions and teachings that “would highlight what it truly means to live your best life, await participants.
