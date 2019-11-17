Sultan, Oloyede Storm Ibadan For MUSWEN’s General Assembly Today

The president-general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, would be the special guest of honour at the 4th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria, (MUSWEN).

The general assembly is expected to take place at the conference hall, University of Ibadan Mosque Complex today.

The chairman, 2019 planning committee of the general assembly, Professor Wole Abbas and the secretary, Mr Tajudeen Alabede, respectively in a statement said other muslim personalities expected at the assembly organised by the umbrella body for muslims in the south- west region include NSCIA scribe and registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in south-west, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, among others.

The chairman, Education Committee, MUSWEN, Professor Muhib Opeloye, would present a keynote address on the theme of the assembly: “Muslim Unity and Contemporary Political Challenges in Nigeria.”

The event would be hosted by the chairman, Board of Trustees of MUSWEN, Prince Bola Abdul-Jabbar Ajibola, and the executive secretary of the organisation, Professor Dawud Noibi.

The programme would be attended by representatives of Islamic organisations from all the six states that make up the south-west.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

