There’s High Demand For Luxury Apparel – Salihat

Abaya Lagos is a high-fashion brand that serves as a melting pot of Asian/Arabian and Afro-Western concepts. Founded by Salihat Adewunmi Rahaman, the brand was conceived out of a love for Arab and Asian clothes that gives vibrancy and uniqueness to overall day-to-day dressing. Their products are mainly Turbans and Abayas. In this exclusive chat with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA and NKECHI NWOKOBIA, she speaks on her brand aesthetics, her secrets to overcoming challenges and appreciating the uniqueness of individual creativity.

Early days

I am the creative director of Abaya Lagos. I am an architect and fashion designer with masters in Environmental Design from the University of Lagos. In early days of my designs, I was focused more on head wears and my designs aesthetics was to create turbans that people can easily wear and put on without having to tie it or much fuss. Simply wear it and go about your business. Thereafter, I eventually graduated to designing female apparel. I am fundamentally a creative person and was raised by my very stylish mother, therefore I always tend to gravitate toward anything that inspires creativity. Fashion is an additional vehicle apart from architecture for me to channel my creativity through.

About your collection ‘Cultured Arabica’

‘Cultured Arabica’ is based on a fusion of Arabians and Africa culture. We are celebrating the opulent and royalty of the two cultures. The collection is great for the woman who wants to look stylish in elegant pieces while remaining modest in her looks.

Target Market Niche?

Well I find that there is an itch in the market for luxury apparel and that’s where my focus is. Our target market is the discerning high value customers who like unique things, who likes luxury and who likes the sort of things that we do. For instance, Abaya free flowing wears and turbans.

Challenges so far and how you have overcome them?

Well I guess the usual challenge that any small business enterprise will be facing. For instance, infrastructure and also man power challenges. I think we can do better in training our workforces for there is room to grow. We are not doing too badly but there is room to grow. I have overcome these challenges with perseverance, steadfastness and not compromising on the standards that you want to achieve.

How do you deal with the fierce competition in the fashion industry?

I think with creative every person’s talents is unique in its own way so for me am just focusing on my creativity.

Future project?

Right now, we are focusing on taking the brand to the next level. We are looking forward to growing the brand and strategic partnerships for the immediate future. Eventually we will go on to do other things within the range of luxury and lifestyle.

Advice for the budding fashion designer out about to venture into the industry

It’s not advice really, because our design and fashion are very subjective. So, find what you find beautiful and appreciate it and just be more appreciative of anything that comes out of your creativity because it’s a unique mind product.

