To My Beloved Leaders

This feeling.

My process of writing these columns is usually the same: I see something that resonates deep within me in some way. Maybe a societal injustice that angers me and ignites a raging fire. Or a hopelessly romantic story that gently tugs on the strings of my delicate heart. Perhaps something that makes me laugh, and because of that, I feel the need to share it with those whose readership I am thankful for. But in all cases, I internalize and reflect over the weight of my words. I speak the points to myself and watch how I react, like the dissipating darkness as light pierces through it. Then I write. I occasionally get opinions from others. There is wisdom in seeking the council of the wise.

But today, as the fire roared within me, something remarkably different happened: I did not feel the zeal to write about the most recent tempest I feel is ravaging the state of my country. I felt no need to rant about what I had seen online, because in doing so in the past I have eventually stumbled upon the thinning demarcation between complaining and actively seeking to make a difference.

I believe we exist in a generation of people that find it easier to talk through their screens. It happens all the time, especially in less calamitous cases. We glide into direct messages but never walk up to the pretty girl in glasses across the room. We swipe right but never take the bold, courageous first step to say “hi” to the guy we think is smart. In either scenario, it is easier to be rejected through a phone. On more serious terms, we criticize, insult, whine and fall into the desensitized states of inhumanity. We say and do things that, if given the opportunities to do in person, we would never dream of attempting. That, my dear Leaders—the term I shall coin for the readers of this paper—is the problematic position we find ourselves in.

There is a difference between contentment and complacency, complaints and protests, beliefs and practices, and I hypothesize that this is the problem I have had brewing within myself in the past. It felt much easier to send out a tweet of outrage, a word of rebuke, an article with an artillery of finger pointing. But after that, nothing else came. I would put it to bed at worst, and complain again in the future at best. That, my cherished Leaders, is the drawback I believe we currently face in this society. It is easier to insult the sitting president than it is to go to the polls to vote in a new one. It is easier to retweet the image of the brutalized boy than it is to seek out lawmakers and demand justice. It is easier to blame the laws and policies that hinder us, instead of seeking out a way for them to be changed. It is all much easier because words are easier to give, compared to actions. This is not to say that raising awareness of a particular issue is unimportant. This equally is not an assertion that outrage and disapprovals cannot be useful tools of activism. Not at all. It is to say that something else should come after that. Much more should come after that.

So this is, gracefully, a beacon of a resolution being sent to the heavens, to say that my Leaders will no longer see me put out content in the name of complaining. As an active citizen, a devoted patriot, a loyal ally and all-around friend of this country, I have proposed in my heart to ask myself what I can do to make things better even by a little measure. It is a question I believe we should all ask ourselves at some point, when it comes to the land we love. I leave you all, my cherished Leaders, with the words of the great author, Chris Abani:

“What I’ve come to learn is that the world is never saved in grand messianic gestures, but in the simple accumulation of gentle, soft, almost invisible acts of compassion. Everyday acts of compassion.”

