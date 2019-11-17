UN Decries Plight Of 140,000 IDPs Trapped By Flood In North- East

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs ( OCHA ) has decried the living condition of over 140,000 internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) and other residents in the two north east states of Borno and Adamawa stranded by flood caused by heavy rainfall and overflow of rivers.

The UN noted that the stranded populations were running short of food and those who can afford it were paying high sums to be transported to the other areas, also putting their life at risk while crossing river or travelling to safety.

A statement issued on Saturday to newsmen in Maiduguri by Ms Eve Sabbagh, Head Public Information OCHA , said more than 40,000 men, women and children, mostly internally displaced persons had little or no access to food or services in the town of Rann, Borno State, due to heavy flooding of the River Kaalia in neighbouring Cameroon since November 7, this year.

Sabbagh said the flooding damaged an estimated 4,000 hectares of farmland, destroying crops that were the main source of food for internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying in Rann, a remote town in an area where violent attacks from non-state armed groups are frequent and access is difficult for humanitarian assistance due to the high insecurity and poor road conditions.

The statement added that in neighbouring Adamawa State, more than 100,000 people were also affected by severe flooding across seven local government areas since October 27, following torrential rainfall and overflow of water from the Niger and Benue rivers.

The floods the statement further said caused the displacement of about 19,000 people and the government, leading on the response, has opened nine camps for IDPs.

It said the UN and humanitarian partners were scaling up assistance in Adamawa State as well and had already provided reproductive health kits to more than 56,000 people, non-food items to 400 families and farming items to 4,000 families in areas that were not reached by government assistance.

“The latest flooding, coming at a time when the rain season would usually be over, compounds an already dire humanitarian situation in two of the three states most affected by the 10-year conflict, with 7.1 million people in need of urgent assistance this year,” she said.

Sabbagh noted that the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria was seeking $848 million to assist 6.2 million people and was 60 per cent funded so far.

LEADERSHIP SUNDAY recalled that the lawmaker representing Bama/ Ngala / Kalabalge federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Zainab Gimba, had expressed worry that the over 100,000 displaced persons in Rann were in dire need as the situation has left them exposed and vulnerable to attacks and epidemics.

