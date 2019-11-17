NEWS
We Will Reconstruct Structures Destroyed By Boko Haram –Abbas
The Yobe State coordinator of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Dr Ali Ibrahim Abbas, has said that the NEDC was ever ready to rebuild and reconstruct buildings destroyed by suspected Boko Haram members in the state.
Abbas disclosed this in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, shortly after he assumed office as the pioneer focal person/ state coordinator.
According to him, one of the core mandates of his office was to ensure adequate security, adding that he would interface with the military, other securities outfits and the civilian population to achieve that.
He called on the people of the state to continue to give support and maximum cooperation to the security operatives in the state in order to assist them during their operations in the zone.
He said the provision of quality education, effective healthcare delivery and agriculture were the key indicators that would shape the main agenda of the commission, most expecially in the northe- east region.
