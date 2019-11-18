28 Million Children To Receive Measles, Meningitis Vaccines In 19 Northern States

As part of efforts aimed at boosting the immunity of children against measles and meningitis, government, through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), and the World Health Organization (WHO), with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, yesterday kicked off a campaign to reach more than 28 million children with lifesaving.

The children will be vaccinated across 19 Northern states, namely: Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Adamawa, Kaduna and Sokoto. Others are Gombe Jigawa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking on preparations for the campaign, Dr Joseph Oteri, Director of Disease Control and Immunization, NPHCDA said, “Measles is a highly contagious respiratory viral disease with increased mortality and morbidity in children under five years, and Nigeria has experienced repeated outbreaks of measles in recent years due to low routine immunization coverage.

“In addition, Nigeria is within the meningitis belt, where the incidence rate is very high, especially in the North”.

He further stated that “Government is committed to ensuring every eligible child is reached with these lifesaving vaccines. We will go to markets, schools, churches, mosques and everywhere we can get good catchment to reach our target population. No child deserves to die from any vaccine preventable disease.”

Gavi Country Programmes Managing Director, Thabani Maphosa, said Gavi is committed to supporting Nigeria in achieving its goal of improved immunisation coverage.

“With so many Nigerians at risk from meningitis every year, immunisation with the MenA vaccine can help to limit outbreaks. Gavi is supporting the government of Nigeria by funding measles and MenA vaccines, as well as operational costs for these campaigns.

“These resources are provided for integrated MenA and Measles campaigns in 17 states and in Kano (Measles and MenA stand-alone), Yobe (Measles) and five other southern states (e.g., Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Eboyni and Anambra) that are planning MenA campaigns in December 2019,” said Maphosa.

WHO Nigeria, on its part, said it has trained over 44,000 health workers and is mobilising over 17,000 vaccination teams to support these campaigns.

Dr Fiona Braka, the WHO Team Lead of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) reiterated that, “The measles vaccine remains the most cost effective preventive measure against measles and WHO is committed to supporting the Nigerian government in reaching every eligible child in the country with the needed vaccines irrespective of their location.”

