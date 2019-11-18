59% Of Nigerians Don’t Pay Taxes – NESG

About 59 per cent of taxable adults and businesses in Nigeria do not pay their income taxes due to low tax morale in the country, according to a Survey of Nigerian Households and Small Businesses carried out by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The NESG survey showed that tax morale is extremely low in Nigeria for both individuals and small businesses. “Around 69.5 million citizens are economically active from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) 2018,” the report said, adding that of this number, only about 14 million are registered to pay Personal Income Tax, most of whom are formal sector employees.

“Less than 20 per cent of Nigerians surveyed paid income tax in 2018, and only seven to eight per cent paid Land Use/Property taxes or Tenement Rates. About 50 per cent of Nigerians are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the services they receive from government facilities, especially electricity, security and road maintenance, while 59 per cent of Nigerian adults paid no tax of any kind in 2018,” it stated.

The survey noted that “Less than 17 per cent of survey respondents believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable, and more than 20 per cent believe that tax evasion is not wrong at all. “Small businesses have stronger tax morale than individuals. Almost a third of the businesses surveyed believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable, but another half believe that it is wrong for businesses not to fulfil their tax obligations.”

The report also stated that tax is critical for Nigeria’s development, a cornerstone of an effective state because it enables the government to put in place the infrastructure, institutions and services that enable Nigeria to be productive and allow its citizens to enjoy public goods and services.

The report also noted that historically, Nigeria has performed poorly on raising tax revenue, saying that “A recent study by the IMF evidences that non-oil revenue in Nigeria has remained at three to four per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) since 2011. This amount is far below the percentage contribution to the GDP of non-oil revenue in comparable countries, like Angola, South Africa and Brazil.”

It added that the federal government has set a policy priority to significantly boost the share of non-oil revenue in GDP to 15 per cent by 2020, saying that “They plan to achieve this by a series of initiatives including improvements in tax policy and tax administration. “These initiatives are important, and the challenges of implementing them are investigated in a companion report on expanded tax reforms and administration by the Nigerian.”

In improving tax morale and compliance, the report said that there should be clarity and harmonising of tax requirements and processes, communication more frequently and effectively with taxpayers, invest in improved systems and processes at the State and LGA level and focusing on improving service provision.

