A/Ibom Seeks New Agric Investment Initiatives
As part of measures to increase investment profile of the people, Akwa Ibom State government has promised to reposition the agriculture sub-sector.
In addition, the government is targeting the identification of unique selling products in each of the 31 local government areas of the state towards harnessing them for investment.
The state commissioner of Information, Sir Charles Udoh made this known in Uyo, while on a live 90.5FM AKBC programme, ‘Akwa Ibom Calling’.
Udoh said that all agricultural programmes hitherto handled by different agencies and committees like the technical committee on agriculture, AGRICON and the technical committee on foreign direct investment, will be streamlined and amalgamated under one portfolio for ease of coordination. He explained that the initiative will bring about uniformity in operation and make the new agricultural portfolio effective, strong and focused to attract foreign direct investment for agricultural programmes in the state.
He said that with the new arrangement, that government will appoint an executive director of agriculture to take charge of the new portfolio, which is to be domiciled in the Akwa Ibom State investment office.
The state information helmsman stated that to further boost investment in the state, that all local government areas in the state are expected to identify a product peculiar to their localities that are capable of attracting investment and generating revenue.
Explaining that Ikot Ekpene local government area is known for its prowess in investment-oriented raffia products, Udoh said that under the initiative, that the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene local government would promote the cultivation of raffia palm trees for sustainability of the product as well as harnessing of raffia products for investment purposes.
He noted that all local government areas are expected to key into this new government’s investment initiative geared at generating opportunities for job and wealth creation for the teeming people of the State in line with the rural and riverine area development plank of the Governor Udom Emmanuel second term’s eight-point completion agenda.
