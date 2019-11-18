Accept Defeat In Good Faith, Bello’s Information DG Tells Wada, Akpoti 

The candidates of the two main opposition parties in the recently concluded Governorship election in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada of the People’s Democratic Party and Barr Natasha Apkoti of the Social Democratic Party have been urged to accept the reelection of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello in good faith.

The Director-General, Bureau of Information Services and Grassroots Sensation, Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik gave the advice, while reacting to the reelection of the State Governor for a second time.

He urged them to join hands with the State Governor to move the state forwards, especially after such a divisive electioneering period.

He further urged them and the good people of Kogi State to put behind them all rhetorics of the election period and march towards a more prosperous Kogi State that the second time of Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello would bring forth.

He assured the people of the State of the Governor’s commitment to the Kogi project, adding that the space of development that would be witnessed in the next four years would be second to none.

Abdulmalik congratulated the Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy Chief Edward Onoja on the victory at polls, adding that Kogi people shout loudly given the very wide margin of victory.

He expressed the confidence that Kogi State would witness unprecedented development, given the uncommon achievements recorded in the first term of this administration.

He urged the people of Kogi State to join hands with the Governor to move the State to greater heights, stressing that they should not allow themselves and their wards to be used as agents of destabilisation as a result of the aftermath of the recent election.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

