AGN Sets Up Committee For Historic Inauguration

The Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) has set up a high powered five member committee to organize a befitting inauguration of the Executives following its recent elections in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This is just as The National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, calls on the media to join hands and support his executive in its quest to actualise its laudable goals.

The inauguration follows a successful and peaceful election which enthroned key officers of the National Executive Committee, NEC, to run the affairs of the Guild for another three years,

The Inauguration committee is headed by the newly elected Vice President, South West, Actor, Femi Branch while other members include, screen diva, Monalisa Chinda Coker, the National PRO, Uche Elendu, Kemi Adekomi and Don Pedro Aganbi.

Spokesperson of the Guild and member of the Committee, Monalisa Chinda Coker, informed journalists that the committee is working assiduously to put up a spectacular inauguration show to prove the determination of the newly elected National Executives to take the Guild to the next level professionally and through corporate, diplomatic, and international partnerships.

Top on the agenda of the new National EXCO is welfare of members across all the state chapters, professional job opportunities and improved remunerations.

Also paramount on their plans are training for up and coming members and master classes for established actors as well as social integration amongst members.

