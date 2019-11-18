ENTERTAINMENT
AGN Sets Up Committee For Historic Inauguration
The Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) has set up a high powered five member committee to organize a befitting inauguration of the Executives following its recent elections in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
This is just as The National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, calls on the media to join hands and support his executive in its quest to actualise its laudable goals.
The inauguration follows a successful and peaceful election which enthroned key officers of the National Executive Committee, NEC, to run the affairs of the Guild for another three years,
The Inauguration committee is headed by the newly elected Vice President, South West, Actor, Femi Branch while other members include, screen diva, Monalisa Chinda Coker, the National PRO, Uche Elendu, Kemi Adekomi and Don Pedro Aganbi.
Spokesperson of the Guild and member of the Committee, Monalisa Chinda Coker, informed journalists that the committee is working assiduously to put up a spectacular inauguration show to prove the determination of the newly elected National Executives to take the Guild to the next level professionally and through corporate, diplomatic, and international partnerships.
Top on the agenda of the new National EXCO is welfare of members across all the state chapters, professional job opportunities and improved remunerations.
Also paramount on their plans are training for up and coming members and master classes for established actors as well as social integration amongst members.
MOST READ
Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical
ASUU’s Strike Paralyses Academic Activities At LAUTECH
I Saw One Of My Son’s Alleged Killers With His Head – Dad Tells Court
Bayelsa, Kogi Guber: Oyetola Congratulates Lyon, Bello, APC
Accept Defeat In Good Faith, Bello’s Information DG Tells Wada, Akpoti
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Akeredolu Congratulates Bello, Lyon
Passengers Groan As NRC Fails To Resume Train Operation In Lagos
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Tribute: Brig Gen Aminu-Kano Maude
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
GenCos Threaten To Shut Down Power Supply
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Court Stops MasterCard From Issuing Cards
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Gov Buni Pays for Medical Students’ MDCN Registration, Recruits 44 Others