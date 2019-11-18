Amnesty Programme Trains 500 On Health, Safety

No fewer than 500 Niger Delta youths have been trained on health and safety by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), which is part of the federal government’s effort to deepen security, peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

The beneficiaries of the professional development course who received their certificates at the weekend, were drawn from different communities in the Niger Delta and were trained at the Onshore and Offshore Safety Institute of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In statement by special assistant, Media, Murphy Ganagana, the PAP office said the efforts was “part of fresh initiatives to extend gains of the Amnesty Programme to inhabitants of communities impacted during the Niger Delta crisis”.

Presenting certificates of the institute to the beneficiaries at a ceremony in Abonnema, Akuku Toru local government area of Rivers State, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said it signaled the commencement of implementation of a robust action plan for the training and empowerment of youths in the Niger Delta.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme under my watch will ensure aggressive engagement of youths in the Niger Delta to achieve sustainable peace and development in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the region. I am determined to ensure that gains of the Amnesty Programme extend beyond beneficiaries enlisted in the Programme to youths in the crisis-impacted communities,” he said.

Dokubo who expressed joy with the certification of the 500 youths after training, said they were now fit for engagement in all sectors of the economy, particularly the oil sector, as they had acquired broad training in health, safety and environment.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries of the training, 30-year-old Ms Bobmanuel Fabiawari Merima commended President Buhari and Dokubo for inspiring the people of Niger Delta with youth empowerment programmes.

“We thank them for sponsoring us for this intensive professional development programme at the end of which we were awarded Health, Safety and Environment Level One, Two and Three certificates. With this, I can fight fire, manage waste, issue work permit, identify hazardous areas, and manage environmental safety”.

