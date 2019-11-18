Anambra Govt Declares Public Holiday To Mark Zik’s 115th Posthumous Birthday

Today has been declared a public holiday in Anambra tate by the state government to mark the 115th posthumous birthday of the Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The late sage, an indigene of the state, popular as Zik of Africa was born in Zungeru, Niger state on November 16, 1904, and, he joined his ancestors on May 11, 1996, at the age of 92.

A statement issued yesterday declaring today a work-free day in the state in honour of the fallen African nationalist was signed by the state Head of Service ( HOS), Mr Harry Uduh.

The three-paragraph public announcement reads, “Anambra state government has declared Monday, 18th November, 2019, Work free day for everyone in Anambra state.

“This is in commemoration of the birthday of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Owelle of Onitsha), former President of Nigeria”, the statement read further.

Though the statement did not contain details of activities lined up by the government for marking of the event, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano had earlier declared plans by the state government to declared the birthday of the first President of Nigeria a Public Holiday in the state in his honour and that an elaborate activities would be put in place to celebrate legacies.

Already on Saturday, on Saturday, immediate past president of Sierra Leone, Mr Ernest Bai Koroma, was guest speaker at an annual lecture instituted at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka where he attributed the reason behind youth migration to Europe to leadership inept.

He urged Nigerian’s political leadership to work hard to reverse the current harsh socio-economic situation in the country, especially poverty, unemployment, dearth basic infrastructure and ethnic violence to arrest youth migration.

The chairman of the event, former governor of the old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo in his own contribution called for a new brand of leadership for Africa that would put the set the continent of the path of sound and sustainable socio-economic and political advancement.

