Army Provides Free Medical Services To Ondo Community

The Nigerian Army yesterday provided free medical services to people of Ugbo community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

The commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig Gen Zakari Abubakar, said that the gesture was part of on-going exercise of Crocodile Smile lV in the area.

He said that the gesture was to enhance the life of the people in the area.

According to Abubakar, it is also to cement the relationship between the military and civil populace.

The Nigerian Army had earlier donated some computers, printers, exercise books, generators, stationary and sporting materials to schools at Atijere community in Ilaje local government area on November13.

The gesture was part of civil-military activities as Crocodile Smile IV flag off in the southern part of Ondo State will last from November 8 to December 23, 2019.

Abubakar said that the medical services delivered included services at the general outpatient department for general consultation, general eye examination, health education, oral care, laboratory investigations, issuance of free mosquito nets and drugs.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen.Tukur Buratai, and General Officer Commanding 2 Division,Ibadan, Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje, for they exemplary leadership and for finding the Brigade worthy of hosting the exercise and approving the civil-military activities.

“The COAS is particularly concerned about the health and well being of our community knowing fully that health is wealth. It is in this light that he has taken by his step to provide this medical outreach.

“The objective is for you to embrace peace and shun every act of violence and criminality.

“COAS believes with peace, come development. There will not be development without peace,” Abubakar said.

The Commanding Officer, 32 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre, Akure, Maj James Agbe, said that one of the services rendered was to teach the people how to brush.

“We also rendering free eye care handled by specialists, free toothpaste and brushes, free drugs for common ailment in the community, free mosquito net to prevent mosquito bite considering the environment in which they living as riverine area”.

