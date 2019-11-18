Bauchi Gov Declares 34th Qur’anic Competition Open

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has opened the 34th edition of the Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition holding at Ningi local government area of Bauchi State with 223 students participating.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela described the yearly competition as the best method of encouraging Muslims children to memorise Holy Qur’an easily, and charged the organising committee to ensure justice in the conduct of the exercise.

“On behalf of the state governor, I wish to inform you that the Bauchi State Government under Governor Bala Muhammad has provided adequate resources for the conduct of this competition and is ready to sponsor any student who emerged victorious to enable him attend the national or International competation, for this, we urge the organising committee to be neutral throughout the exercise,” Tela said.

Chairman of the competition committe, Malam Mustapha Baba Ilelah announced on Saturday during the opening ceremony that 223 Qur’anic students drawn from the 20 local government areas of state will participate in this year’s Qur’anic recitation competition.

He explained that this is the 34th edition of the competition in the state adding that the committee had organised training for Qur’anic teachers that would judge the contestants.

He thanked the state government for the financial support given to the committee and promised to be fair to all the contestants.

Also speaking, the guest speaker at the event, Dr Muhammad Babangida Gamawa said the yearly competition encourages Qur’anic students to memorise the Holy Book.

“The Prophet (PBUH) said the best of Muslims is the one who studies Qur’an and teaches others. I urge Muslims to not only learn the Holy Book but to put its teachings into practice,” he said.

