NEWS
Bauchi Gov Declares 34th Qur’anic Competition Open
Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has opened the 34th edition of the Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition holding at Ningi local government area of Bauchi State with 223 students participating.
The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela described the yearly competition as the best method of encouraging Muslims children to memorise Holy Qur’an easily, and charged the organising committee to ensure justice in the conduct of the exercise.
“On behalf of the state governor, I wish to inform you that the Bauchi State Government under Governor Bala Muhammad has provided adequate resources for the conduct of this competition and is ready to sponsor any student who emerged victorious to enable him attend the national or International competation, for this, we urge the organising committee to be neutral throughout the exercise,” Tela said.
Chairman of the competition committe, Malam Mustapha Baba Ilelah announced on Saturday during the opening ceremony that 223 Qur’anic students drawn from the 20 local government areas of state will participate in this year’s Qur’anic recitation competition.
He explained that this is the 34th edition of the competition in the state adding that the committee had organised training for Qur’anic teachers that would judge the contestants.
He thanked the state government for the financial support given to the committee and promised to be fair to all the contestants.
Also speaking, the guest speaker at the event, Dr Muhammad Babangida Gamawa said the yearly competition encourages Qur’anic students to memorise the Holy Book.
“The Prophet (PBUH) said the best of Muslims is the one who studies Qur’an and teaches others. I urge Muslims to not only learn the Holy Book but to put its teachings into practice,” he said.
MOST READ
Police Smash Armed Robbery Gang In Enugu
Anambra Govt Declares Public Holiday To Mark Zik’s 115th Posthumous Birthday
YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Kogi Elections Conduct Of Elections
Commission Uncovers N76m Fraud In Afuze College
A/Ibom Seeks New Agric Investment Initiatives
IITA-ACAI To Train 30,000 Farmers In 5 States
Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Violence, Thuggery And Imperative Of Electronic Voting
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Kogi Poll: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Kogi Poll: Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward To APC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Jaiz Bank Declares N1.25bn Profit After Tax
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Kogi Guber: YIAGA Africa Calls For Investigation Into Conduct of Elections
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Don’t Attempt To Cause Violence In Kogi, APC Campaign Council Warns PDP