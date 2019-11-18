Bayelsa Guber: ‘Politicians To Blame For Heavy Deployment Of Security’

***Gives INEC pass mark

SING Nigeria, one of the accredited domestic election observers for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election, has released its preliminary report on the election. According to the report of the organization, SING Nigeria condemned “the attempts by some desperate politicians to discredit the whole process by comments that are rather unbecoming of leaders who ought to be working to strengthen state institutions”.

Speaking on the election Mr Basah noted that “there were a number of challenges, which were not all of INEC’s own making, as the EMB is not responsible for providing the infrastructure that would ease seamless transportation within Nigeria. Bayelsa especially presented huge logistical challenges, due to difficulty in reaching many parts of the state”.

SING Nigeria, in spite of the challenges, gave “INEC a pass mark for its conduct of the election, even though the commission still has miles to go in improving on elections administration”. SING which deployed observers to all the Local Government Areas of the state and noted “the improvement in the conduct of elections in Bayelsa state, especially in the area of security management, as security personnel deployed for the election carried on their duties in a professional manner, and kept the peace in an atmosphere that had been heated up by politicking”.

On the issue of violence, the SING Preliminary Election Report, noted a 40% decrease in the level of violence, compared to the 2015 governorship where violence led to some indigenes of the state being displaced. The organization went further to note that for comprehensive electoral systems reforms to take place, there has to be a concerted effort of all involved in the process to push for reforms that will make elections reflect the wishes of the people over and above personal interests.

