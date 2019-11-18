Bayelsa, Kogi Guber: Oyetola Congratulates Lyon, Bello, APC

…Says Nigerians Have Shown Preference For Ruling Party

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that the people of Kogi and Bayelsa states have demonstrated their preference for the ruling party by voting for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship elections in the states.

Oyetola, who is a member of the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee while congratulating Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, over his victory at the poll noted that the victory is a clear indication of Nigerians’ preference for the party, owing largely to its pro-people policies and programmes at the various state levels and even at the centre.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Monday, Oyetola described the victory as a sweet one and noted that with Bayelsa now in the kitty of the APC, it has put paid to the long-held sentiment that APC is a party that had no foothold in the South- South.

He also congratulated the Kogi State Governor-elect, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on his re-election maintaining that the spate of election victory in favour of APC in recent times was a clear evidence of the huge trust and confidence people have in the party, its policies and developmental programmes both at the Federal and State levels.

He also congratulated the leadership and the entire members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the victory as a double joy for the party.

The governor also congratulated the good people of Kogi State for returning Bello for another term of four years adding that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the people of Bayelsa in deepening the country’s democracy through their decision to vote the progressive party into power for the first time, since 1999.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the State of Osun, I congratulate our President, Muhammadu Buhari, our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the APC and the APC Governorship campaign comittee under the chairmanship of the Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru for this sweet and well- deserved victory.

“I congratulate the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful election in the state,” Oyetola said

