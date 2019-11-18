Champion Newspaper Names Ayade Governor Of The Year 2019

Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade has emerged the Champion Newspaper Governor of the Year for 2019.

The choice of Ayade as Governor of the year was contained in a letter signed by the newspaper’s Managing Director and Editor in chief, Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

While justifying the choice of the governor for the award, Iheakanwa said: “The award which is a product of painstaking selection of our Board of Editors, is our modest way of recognizing leaders who have paid a greater sacrifice in ensuring that the objectives and ideals of our nationhood are sustained.”

She said Ayade’s emergence has been corroborated by an independent team of assessors.

“On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of independent assessors, confirmed that Cross River State under your watch has become a model state in terms of value creation in the art of governance, she stated.

Continuing, Iheakanwa said: “We note with delight, your uncommon zeal and pragmatism with which you have pursued the business of transforming Cross River into a resourceful state.

“Most importantly is the patriotic and noble steps in transforming the state into an industrial hub.”

According to the Editor in Chief, “As a watch dog of the society, it is our duty not only to track and document your sterling performance but also to acknowledge your commitment and love for your state in particular and the country in general.”

The letter of notification, however, fix the award ceremony for February 2020.

