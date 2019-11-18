BUSINESS
Cooking Gas: NALPGAM Blames LPG Terminal Owners For Price Hike
The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has blamed the continued hike in the price of cooking gas on exploitative activities by Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Terminal Owners and Off-takers.
Its executive secretary, Mr Bassey Essien in a statement issued at the weekend in Lagos ,which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday said the increment had seen price of cooking gas increased from between N2,600 and 3,000 in retail outlets to about 4,500 currently.
Mr Essien said, “It has become necessary to bring to the attention of users of cooking gas, stakeholders in the industry and the federal government in particular to the level of exploitation that currently subsists in the pricing of cooking gas by terminal owners/offtakers.
“The federal government approved the allocation of about 350,000MT of Gas per annum for local consumption through the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company and this has been distributed through the terminals/offtakers to Gas Marketers who eventually distribute to end users.
“We noticed recently that Gas delivered to Terminals/offtakers which was being sold at N3,200,000 per 20 MT a week ago suddenly jumped to between N4,000,000 and N4,300,000 per 20MT at the terminals.”
According to him, this singular action has taken cooking gas beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians who are forced to pay a higher price for products that the price structure from NLNG has not significantly changed.
