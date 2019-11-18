NEWS
Court Remands 2 Unemployed Over Alleged Armed Robbery
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded two unemployed men, who allegedly robbed three persons of cell phones and money at gunpoint.
The defendants, Adedayo Jayeoba and Wasiu Oyedele, both aged 27, reside at Agege, Lagos State.
They are facing charges of conspiracy and armed robbery.
The court did not take the defendant’s plea as the Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, said that she needed advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Adegun ordered that the defendants should be kept at the Kirikiri Prisons pending the DPP’s advice.
He adjourned the case until Dec. 31, for mention.
The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 2, at 14, Alhaji Ota St., Mushin, Lagos State.
Ogu said that the defendants, armed with a gun, robbed Mrs Funmi Owotoke, Mrs Yemisi Adeola and Mrs Seun Badru of a Tecno phone, three Samsung phones and two Nokia phones, all valued at N353,000.
“They also carted away a wedding ring, a gold neck lace, a wristwatch and N50,000 and 800 U.S. dollars (about N289,200),” he said.
Ogu said that the defendants were arrested following a tipoff.
According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised ). (NAN)
