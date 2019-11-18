NEWS
Court Remands Fake Corps Member In Ilorin
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin, on Monday, ordered that an applicant, Osaghae Osaigbovo, who allegedly impersonated as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, be remanded in a correctional facility.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and forgery.
Ibrahim adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for further mention.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Nasir Yusuf told the court that the case was reported by Mr Tota George, Assistant Director of NYSC Camp, Yikpata, Kwara on Nov. 8, at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) Ilorin.
Yusuf alleged that the accused, while posing as a prospective corps member, presented a fake Batch “C”, call-up letter, with number NYSC/AUP/2019/01546.
He also alleged that the defendant presented a fake registration slip and job list with forged signatures.
The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested while trying to collect an NYSC kit from the platoon inspector, Mrs Adewoye Lara at NYSC camp, Yikpata.
Yusuf said that investigation revealed that the defendant forged his notification of Higher National Diploma (HND) result of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo.
The prosecutor said that investigation also revealed that Osaigbovo was a notorious criminal, who specialises in forging documents.
Yusuf said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 364 of the Penal Code. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Remands Father In Correctional Centre For Defiling 9-year-old Daughter
Court Remands Fake Corps Member In Ilorin
Senate President Congratulates Kogi, Bayelsa Governors-elect
Bayelsa Guber: ‘Politicians To Blame For Heavy Deployment Of Security’
AITEO Raise Alarm Over Threat To Sabotage 2.5m Crude Oil Production Target In 2020
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
PMB Congratulates Gov. Bello On Re-election
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Okorocha, Amosun, Akeredolu, Others Know Fate As APC NEC Meets
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Wins In Bayelsa As Bello Prepares For 2nd Term In Kogi
-
OPINION10 hours ago
Tribute: Brig Gen Aminu-Kano Maude
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
GenCos Threaten To Shut Down Power Supply
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Bayelsa Polls: Frank Congratulates Lyon, Calls For Secondus’ Resignation
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Is LADOL Truly a Nigerian Company?
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Court Stops MasterCard From Issuing Cards
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gov Buni Donates Security Patrol Vehicles To NDLEA, NAFDAC, Others